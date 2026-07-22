Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) today announced that before the NASDAQ market opens on July 29, 2026, CCEC will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. On the same day, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, CCEC will host an interactive conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below:

https://engagestream.euronext.com/ccec/2026-07-29-p15bn1nrrw/dial-in

Dial-in details will be available when registered. After registering, you will receive the number to call and your personal ID. We advise you to call in 5 minutes before the conference call starts. If you want to ask a question, you can press #5 on your telephone keypad. If you want to retract your question, please press #6. A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will also be a live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through our website, under the Webcasts & Presentations on our Investor Relations page. An archived webcast will be available on demand following the completion of the call.



To register and access the live webcast, please use the following link:

https://ccec.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-07-29-p15bn1nrrw

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is a leading platform of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 18 high specification vessels, including 14 latest generation LNG/Cs, one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel, one dual-fuel medium gas carrier and two handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers. In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes seven additional latest generation LNG/Cs, five dual-fuel medium gas carriers, two handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers and one LNG DF Bunkering vessel to be delivered between the third quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

For more information about CCEC, please visit www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com.

Contact Details:

Investor Relations / Media

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44-(770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com