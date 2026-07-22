Snail Games to Attend Gamescom 2026 with an Expanded Product Pipeline and New Game Reveals

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading independent global developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced that it will attend Gamescom 2026, taking place August 26–30 in Cologne, Germany, where the Company will showcase a growing portfolio of franchise expansion, new intellectual property, and a new previously undisclosed title.

With over 350,000 attendees in 2025 from over 128 countries, Gamescom represents one of the industry’s most important global platforms for visibility, partnership development, and market positioning. Snail Games’ participation reflects its continued investment in expanding its portfolio across high-engagement genres and building long-term value through both established franchises and new IP.

Portfolio Highlights

ARK: Survival Ascended – The flagship survival franchise from Snail Games and Studio Wildcard continues to expand through new content, technological enhancements, and long-term support while reinforcing one of the Company's most valuable global gaming IPs.

The flagship survival franchise from Snail Games and Studio Wildcard continues to expand through new content, technological enhancements, and long-term support while reinforcing one of the Company's most valuable global gaming IPs. For The Stars – An internally developed large-scale open-universe survival MMO designed to deliver long-term player engagement through exploration, progression systems, and persistent world-building mechanics.

– An internally developed large-scale open-universe survival MMO designed to deliver long-term player engagement through exploration, progression systems, and persistent world-building mechanics. Bellwright – The medieval open-world survival RPG developed by Donkey Crew has surpassed one million players during its Steam Early Access phase and recently expanded onto PlayStation and Xbox platforms, demonstrating strong franchise momentum and cross-platform potential.

– The medieval open-world survival RPG developed by Donkey Crew has surpassed one million players during its Steam Early Access phase and recently expanded onto PlayStation and Xbox platforms, demonstrating strong franchise momentum and cross-platform potential. Honeycomb: The World Beyond – A colorful bioengineering survival adventure coming soon to Steam.

– A colorful bioengineering survival adventure coming soon to Steam. Unannounced Internally Developed New AAA Title – Media and attendees at Gamescom 2026 will have a first look at a new title being developed by Snail Games.





As one of the world's largest interactive entertainment exhibitions, Gamescom gives Snail Games a global platform to showcase the strength of its portfolio and pipeline while introducing upcoming titles to players ahead of launch. The event represents an important milestone in the Company's product roadmap, demonstrating continued investment in new intellectual property, franchise expansion, and long-term growth initiatives.



To learn more stop by the Snail Games Booth at Gamescom! Hall 8.1, A-041.



For media interested in setting up an interview at Gamescom, please reach out to press@snailgamesusa.com

For creators interested in collaborations, please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail Games’ business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participating in Gamescom 2026 on August 26–30 in Cologne, Germany; showcasing at Gamescom 2026 the Company’s portfolio of franchise expansion, new intellectual property, and a previously undisclosed title; continuing to invest in expanding Snail Games’ portfolio across high-engagement genres and building long-term value through both established franchises and new IP; continuing to expand ARK Survival Ascended through new content, technology enhancements, and long-term support while reinforcing one of the Company's most valuable global gaming IPs; Bellwright demonstrating strong franchise momentum and cross-platform potential; delivering long-term player engagement with For The Stars through exploration, progression systems, and persistent world-building mechanics; providing media and attendees at Gamescom a first look at a new title being developed by Snail Games; Gamescom providing Snail Games with a global platform to showcase the strength of its publishing pipeline and introduce upcoming titles to consumers ahead of launch; Snail Games continuing investment in new intellectual property, franchise expansion, and long-term growth initiatives; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail Games’ financial results and business include Snail Games’ ability to strengthen its gaming portfolio’s visibility; Snail Games’ ability to expand and grow its franchise and increase its revenue; Snail Games’ ability to retain its key employees or maintain its Nasdaq listing; and the risks that are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail Games, and Snail Games does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

SNAL@gateway-grp.com