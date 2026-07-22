Holley Performance Brands to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 5, 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2026 financial results.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2026 financial results. The Company’s earnings release and presentation for the second quarter 2026 will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.holley.com.

Hosting the call will be Holley Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Stevenson, and Chief Financial Officer, Jesse Weaver.

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In #: United States: 1-877-407-4019 (Toll Free)

United States: 1-201-689-8337 (Toll)

Access Code: 13761658



Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:

Event URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Oa22CztZ

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Wednesday, August 12, 2026. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13761658. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is home to a portfolio of iconic brands that serve enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets category-leading products and solutions for automotive enthusiasts through a focused portfolio spanning four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For more than a century, Holley has built its reputation through innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of enthusiast culture. For more information, visit https://www.holley.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Anthony Rozmus / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3224

holley@soleburystrat.com

Media Relations Contacts:

Nathan Espinosa / Patrick Curtin

Kahn Media

818-881-5246

holley@kahnmedia.com