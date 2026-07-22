New CMS Results Validate Empassion's Unique Approach to Serious Illness Care

NEW YORK CITY, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empassion Health, the nation’s largest managed-care provider for adults living with serious illness, today announced new performance results from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) demonstrating that its unique approach to caring for people living with serious illness helped generate nearly $60 million in net Medicare savings in Performance Year 2024.

Collectively, Empassion and its provider partners generated approximately $75 million in gross savings and nearly $60 million in net savings while caring for Medicare beneficiaries with complex, advanced illnesses. The results reflect Empassion's ability to stratify patient risk, coordinate care across settings, and ensure patients receive timely, home-based palliative and hospice care that improves outcomes while reducing unnecessary hospitalizations.

The reported savings reflect Performance Year 2024 results from the High Needs Population Track of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) ACO REACH Model. The model is specifically designed to serve medically complex and frail adults who represent about 5% of Medicare beneficiaries yet account for more than 25% of total Medicare spending.



"These results reinforce something we've believed from the beginning — that the highest quality care and lower costs are not competing priorities," said Robin Heffernan, co-founder and CEO of Empassion. "When patients with serious illness receive timely, coordinated care in the setting they prefer, they experience better outcomes, families receive greater support, and avoidable hospitalizations become less common. The financial results are an important validation of that approach."

Empassion partners with health plans and risk-based primary and specialty care organizations to stratify patient risk, coordinate care, and serve patients with its proprietary network of high-quality palliative and hospice providers spanning 45 states — helping reduce avoidable hospitalizations, improve patient outcomes, and lower the total cost of care.

The CMS performance results further support growing evidence that coordinated serious illness care improves quality while reducing unnecessary utilization among one of Medicare's highest-cost, highest-need populations.

"This is not an isolated success. Over the past four years, Empassion has consistently demonstrated that its coordinated serious illness care model improves patient outcomes while reducing total cost of care," said Chase Knight, Empassion’s chief growth officer. "These latest CMS results reinforce that our model works across Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Special Needs Plan populations. By combining sophisticated risk stratification, coordinated care management, and the nation's largest network of high-quality palliative and hospice providers, we're helping patients experience more good days while delivering measurable value to the healthcare system."



About Empassion

Empassion Health is on a mission to help adults living with serious illness have more good days through high-quality, coordinated, home-based care. Operating in 45 states, Empassion combines advanced technology with the nation's largest network of community-based palliative and hospice providers to identify patients earlier, coordinate care across providers, and help patients live better at home. Empassion serves health plans and patients across Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Special Needs Plan (SNP) populations, improving outcomes while helping reduce unnecessary healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.empassion.com .

Disclaimer Required by CMS:

The statements contained in this press release are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.









