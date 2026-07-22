FTAI Announces $1.465 Billion Gas Turbine Generator Set Order Through J&F Power Systems

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) ("FTAI" or the "Company") today announced that J&F Power Systems LLC ("J&F"), FTAI's joint venture with Jereh Group for packaging and distribution of its Mod-1 aeroderivative gas turbine, has entered into a master gas turbine generator set supply agreement (the "Master Agreement") with a leading international cloud service provider (the "Customer") and signed an initial purchase order under the Master Agreement valued at $1.465 billion (the "Order"). This Order will account for a substantial number of FTAI Power’s targeted 2027 Mod-1 CFM56 aeroderivative unit deliveries.

Under the terms of the Order, J&F will supply Mod-1 mobile gas turbine generator sets supporting the Customer's power infrastructure buildout, with equipment to be delivered in batches through November 2027. The five-year Master Agreement allows the Customer to issue additional purchase orders to expand the relationship. Payments will be made on a milestone basis, beginning with an advance payment at signing and followed by progress payments through production, testing and completion of on-site commissioning. Final settlement amounts are subject to a performance adjustment mechanism, providing upward adjustments for equipment exceeding performance standards and downward adjustments, capped at 10% of the corresponding equipment's value for lower power output.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, FTAI Power’s targeted 2027 Mod-1 CFM56 aeroderivative unit deliveries and timing of such deliveries, and expectations regarding J&F’s performance and ability to supply gas turbine generator sets. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

About FTAI



FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world’s most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com.

FTAI Contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 734-9414

aandreini@ftaiaviation.com

Tim Lynch / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449