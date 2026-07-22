“CIOs Need to Know that ‘AI Magic’ Is Not the Answer to Driving Measurable Business Outcomes,” According to IBM’s VP of AI First Transformation

Cleveland, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the debut episode of “The Savvy CIO” podcast, Dr. Radha Plumb, IBM's vice president of AI First Transformation, debunks the idea that CIOs can, “take and sprinkle some AI magic into a process that is maybe too complex or maybe, under-specified, and that’s going to drive really measurable business outcomes, and it's just not.”

On the podcast, sponsored by Park Place Technologies, Plumb and host Bradd Busick discuss how CIOs can navigate balancing the rush to adopt AI with budget pressures, audits, security, and the everyday needs of keeping the lights on.

“I take a bunch of data in a flat file like a spreadsheet, and I apply a known statistical formula like an average, and I put it in, out comes the other side, comes the average, and I can collect that many times over and get a distribution, or I can look at that over time and get a time series,” said Plumb. “Those are all deterministic outcomes. What LLMs bring is taking that vastness of data and connections we both know and don't know and put an inferential layer on it to come up with combinations of information we don't know and couldn't have predicted to have an inferential outcome instead of a deterministic one. That's the black box. Like, that's kind of the secret sauce.”

Plumb adds that the benefit of that process is that it creates lots of things users might not have thought of before, but the downside is users don't totally know the exact pieces that came to that result or always how to recreate it.

During the episode, available on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon, Plumb discusses IBM’s approach to data governance, balancing speed and security, and workflow practices with banks and government.

Before joining IBM, Dr. Radha Plumb spent three years at the highest levels of the U.S. Department of Defense, serving as the Pentagon's chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, where she led the department's AI, data, and analytics adoption efforts and created new pathways to acquire and scale digital technology across one of the largest and most heavily regulated organizations on the planet. She holds a PhD from Princeton, a Bachelor of Science from MIT, and has held senior roles at Google, Facebook, Rand Corporation, and the London School of Economics' Perry World House. Her role at IBM has her internally operationalizing AI technologies and concepts to test them before deploying them to clients.

Upcoming Episodes

August 5 — Liquid Cooling: When, Where, & Why? — Zach Smith, Co-Founder & CEO @ Datum

August 19 — Why AI Buildouts Fail — Sklyar Roebuck, CTO @ Solved

September 2 — The Hidden Cost of AI Readiness — Roy Illsley, Chief Analyst @ Omdia

September 16 — Managing the Spend You Can’t See — Mark Dunkerly, CISO/VP IT @ Coca-Cola Bottlers

September 30 — After the Warranty — Rob Brothers, Industry Analyst @ IDC

October 14 — Monitoring: Build it or Buy It? — TBD

October 28 — Mind the Skills Gap — Jason Elrod, CISO @ MultiCare Health

November 11 — Global IT, Local Rules — TBD

November 25 — Memory Loss — TBD

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a leading global IT infrastructure services firm with $1.2 billion in annual revenue and 3,300 employees. We help 25,000+ organizations in 180 countries – including half the Fortune 500 – fuel innovation by dramatically reducing time and money spent on IT infrastructure management, while boosting performance and uptime.

Powered by the world’s largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers, and our global Enterprise Operations Centers, Park Place delivers significant cost savings on hardware maintenance, software technical support, hardware procurement, and more. We also streamline IT infrastructure management, freeing internal teams from day-to-day tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives.

For more information, visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.com.

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