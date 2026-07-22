New Analysis of Over 50 Studies Showed that All the Non-Prescription CBD Products Researched Fell Short of Therapeutic Efficacy — Reinforcing the Case for Artelo's Optimized ART12.11 CBD Composition

Review Article Now Published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology Finds Widely Sold Non-Prescription CBD Products at Doses Administered Failed to Provide Adequate Exposure for Positive Biological Effect

Underscores the Need for Optimized CBD Formulations and Rigorous, Evidence-Based Drug Development

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL) (“Artelo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatological, and neurological conditions, today announced the publication of an article titled, "Evaluating the pharmacokinetics, efficacy, and safety of low dose cannabidiol," in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. The peer-reviewed evaluation analyzed the efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and safety data obtained from over 50 studies using low-dose cannabidiol (CBD) commonly found in over-the-counter products — and exposes critical limitations and risks of these non-prescription CBD preparations at the doses administered.

The publication finds that low-dose CBD (≤2.5 mg/kg or ≤175 mg/day) — the range typical of retail products — shows little to no evidence of any biological effect or therapeutic value. The research review examined multiple pharmacokinetic studies and randomized controlled trials that included healthy volunteers and patient populations. Peak plasma exposure (C max ) and total drug exposure (AUC) from the oral CBD formulations studied were 5–100 times lower than the therapeutic doses currently approved by regulatory authorities for medical use in epilepsy. The review also found significant drug-drug interactions with common medications including Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol, amitriptyline, and hydromorphone, raising safety concerns for patients co-administering non-prescription CBD with other therapies.

"This comprehensive review shows that many non-prescription CBD products are administered at doses that provide exposures insufficient to achieve a therapeutic benefit," said George Warren, Ph.D., Principal Scientist at Artelo and lead author of this review. "Ineffectiveness of these CBD products may be a consequence of poor formulation strategies resulting in inadequate bioavailability. Our proprietary CBD cocrystal composition ART12.11, aims to address the therapeutic benefit challenge across multiple potential indications by increasing bioavailability when compared with CBD-alone."

The review noted that the CBD products studied alone were generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported, demonstrating a favorable safety profile. However, an attractive safety profile offers no clinical value without an accompanying therapeutic benefit, particularly when treatment decisions must still account for the potential for drug-drug interactions. The analysis suggests the disappointing medical results with the CBD products studied reflect a low exposure challenge potentially from either a formulation or delivery problem — not a lack of inherent therapeutic utility in CBD itself. By improving the bioavailability of CBD, formulations such as ART12.11 may enable a therapeutic benefit to be achieved, allowing clinicians and patients to better evaluate the benefit-risk profile and make more informed treatment decisions while appropriately managing potential drug-drug interaction considerations.

The Company previously announced preclinical research that showed oral administration of ART12.11 resulted in higher plasma concentrations of CBD and its major metabolite, which is believed to be beneficial to achieve efficacy. Artelo’s research highlights the improved pharmacokinetic properties of ART12.11 over conventional CBD formulations.

“ART12.11 represents a commercially scalable and convenient tablet format to deliver CBD in appropriate and titratable doses to large patient populations and to achieve the therapeutic promise of CBD across multiple potential indications. We look forward to announcing near-term results of ongoing preclinical research with ART12.11 and advancing our patented cocrystal composition of CBD into the clinic once all the necessary preparations are concluded,” concluded Dr. Warren.

About ART12.11

ART12.11 is Artelo’s wholly owned, proprietary cocrystal composition of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetramethylpyrazine (TMP). Isolated as a single crystalline form, ART12.11 has demonstrated superior pharmacokinetics and improved efficacy versus other forms of CBD in nonclinical studies. Enhanced pharmaceutical properties, including physicochemical, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic advantages have been observed with ART12.11. Artelo believes a more consistent and improved bioavailability profile in a solid dosage form may ultimately lead to increased safety and efficacy in humans, thus making ART12.11 a preferred CBD pharmaceutical composition. The U.S. issued composition of matter patent for ART12.11 is enforceable until December 10, 2038, and has now been granted or validated in more than 20 additional countries.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, with a diversified pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by an experienced executive team collaborating with world-class researchers and technology partners, Artelo applies rigorous scientific, regulatory, and commercial practices to maximize stakeholder value. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

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