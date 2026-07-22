HITN Congratulates Chicago's National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture on Prestigious American Alliance of Museums Accreditation

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hispanic Information and Telecommunications Network (HITN), the nation's leading Spanish-language public media network, proudly congratulates the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture (NMPRAC) on earning accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition awarded to museums in the United States.

The distinction places NMPRAC among a select group of accredited institutions dedicated to preserving, studying, and promoting Hispanic arts, history, and culture. The museum is only the fourth Latino, Chicano, or Latin American art museum in the country to receive AAM accreditation, joining the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago, the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California, and Museo de las Américas in Denver.

"This accreditation is a powerful affirmation of the museum's commitment to preserving Puerto Rico's rich cultural heritage for future generations," said Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO of HITN and a member of the NMPRAC Board of Directors. "It reflects decades of dedication, vision, and hard work by the museum's staff and leadership. I also want to recognize my fellow members of the Board of Directors—José E. López, Juan Calderón, Rebecca Medina, Elizabeth Colón, David Hernández, Elizabeth Aquino, Paul Roldán, Eddie Ortiz, Aida Maisonet Giachello, and Jaime Moctezuma—for their unwavering commitment to this extraordinary institution."

The American Alliance of Museums accreditation program is widely regarded as the museum field's highest standard of excellence. Fewer than 1,100 museums nationwide have earned this distinction, demonstrating excellence in governance, collections stewardship, education, financial sustainability, and public service.

"We have worked for this moment since our inception 26 years ago, knowing that everything we did would hopefully lead to this historic milestone," said Billy Ocasio, President and CEO of NMPRAC. "This accreditation belongs to the generations of community members who believed Puerto Rican stories deserved a permanent national home. What began as a community's determination to hold space and tell its own story has grown into a national institution where our art, our culture, and our history are preserved, celebrated, and passed on. This belongs not only to us, but to future generations. We are only beginning."

HITN and NMPRAC share a longstanding commitment to serving Hispanic communities through educational and cultural initiatives that preserve heritage, elevate Latino voices, and expand access to public service programming. The museum's accreditation marks a significant milestone not only for the institution, but also for the broader effort to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Puerto Ricans and other Hispanic communities to the cultural fabric of the United States.

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Fernando Cardenas

fcardenas@hitn.org

Images and Press Materials at the NMPRAC Media Center

About the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture (3015 W. Division St. in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood) is the first American Alliance of Museums-accredited Puerto Rican museum and the only national museum outside of Puerto Rico dedicated to interpreting the arts and culture of the Puerto Rican people. Founded in 2000, it is housed in the historic landmark Humboldt Park Stables and Receptory, near the Paseo Boricua. For more information: https://nmprac.org/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/998de75c-f45e-4813-a38d-d426b1b022c4