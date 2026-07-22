Worldwide NFT, Inc. Announces Sponsorship of UChicago Science Incubator

MCLEAN, Va., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide NFT, Inc. (OTC: WNFT) (“WNFT”) announces that the Company has finalized a sponsorship for the 2026-27 academic year of the University of Chicago’s Science Incubator. The UChicago Science Incubator, a partnership between the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Portal Innovations, officially opened in June 2025. The 22,000-square-foot space provides advanced lab facilities, equipment, and support for early-stage companies in fields such as quantum, energy, and life sciences. The UChicago Science Incubator is located in Hyde Park Labs, a new 300,000-square-foot state-of-the-art research and innovation facility designed to foster collaboration between academia, industry, and startups.

“We are thrilled to become a sponsor of the UChicago Science Incubator,” said Jay Wright, Chairman and CEO of Worldwide NFT, Inc. “Given Chicago’s incredible academic reputation and history of science innovation going back decades, coupled with their focus on quantum computing and other advanced computer science, we believe that aligning with the UChicago Science Incubator makes excellent business sense with substantial upside optionality. We eagerly anticipate visiting the incubator over the next year and interacting with the member companies by providing training and mentorship.”

“We appreciate the strong show of support from Jay and WNFT in becoming a sponsor of the UChicago Science Incubator,” said Raul Vasquez, Executive Director of the UChicago Science Incubator. “We look forward to a productive year as our number of member companies continues to grow.”

About Worldwide NFT, Inc.

Worldwide NFT, Inc. (OTC: WNFT) is a publicly traded company focused on acquiring strong operating companies, including in the defense, advanced technology, manufacturing, and related industries - https://www.wnft.us/.

Cautionary statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. Words such as “plan,” “goal,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” and “is expected,” and similar language are indicative of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ (sometimes materially) from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the company’s ability to find, finance, and close accretive acquisitions. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Contact:

Jay Wright

Chairman & CEO

Worldwide NFT, Inc.

301.524.4759

jwright@wnft.us

https://www.wnft.us/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adc9c46f-2a7a-4a49-93b3-743261c740c2