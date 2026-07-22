Treasure Global’s Subsidiary Tadaa Capital Acquires Cigar Secret to Develop an AI-Power Premium Lifestyle Membership Ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company driving AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital transformation, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tadaa Capital, has acquired Cigar Secret, a premium lifestyle membership platform comprising an exclusive member’s lounge, paid membership application, and integrated cigar retail business.

The acquisition marks an important milestone in Treasure Global’s long-term growth strategy, expanding the Company’s AI-powered technology ecosystem into the premium lifestyle membership sector. By combining Cigar Secret’s established membership community with Treasure Global’s proprietary AI capabilities, the Company aims to build a scalable lifestyle platform that enhances customer engagement, expands monetization opportunities and unlock new long-term revenue streams.

Treasure Global intends to transfer Cigar Secret’s membership application into AI-powered lifestyle platform where members can seamlessly manage subscriptions, access exclusive lounges and events, redeem rewards and enjoy curated privileges from lifestyle partners. Artificial intelligence is expected to personalize members experience, improve customer retention, optimize marketing efficiency and generate data-driven insights that enhance platform monetization.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Treasure Global aims to expand Cigar Secret’s footprint to 20 outlets and grow its active membership base to more than 20,000 members by 2031. Treasure Global is targeting annual revenue of approximately US$12 million by 2031, and cumulative revenue of approximately US$60 million over the period from 2026 through 2031, reflecting management’s confidence in the long-term growth potential of its premium lifestyle membership ecosystem.

Treasure Global also expects its existing digital ecosystem, including the ZCITY Super App and its more than 2.7 million registered users, to support awareness and user acquisition for the premium lifestyle platform. The Company intends to introduce relevant membership program and curated lifestyle offerings to selected user segments, creating opportunities to connect its established digital audience with Cigar Secret’s premium membership experiences.

“Our vision is to build one of Southeast Asia’s leading technology-enabled premium lifestyle membership ecosystems,” said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global. “Cigar Secret provides us with an established membership model and physical lifestyle experiences that we can develop into a broader, AI-powered platform. Over time, we believe the integration of technology, data, and premium partnerships can deepen member engagement and support the development of a scalable regional membership business.”

The strategic move comes amid continued growth in subscription-based consumer models and premium spending across the Asia-Pacific region. According to Grand View Research, the Asia-Pacific subscription economy generated an estimated US$111 billion in revenue in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.7% through 2033. Separately, Vero estimated Southeast Asia’s luxury market at approximately US$16 billion in 2024, highlighting the region’s growing demand for premium products, services, and experiences.

Treasure Global believes the digital component of the business model is designed to scale efficiently. By extending the membership app's core functions into new markets, the Company may expand the membership concept across key Southeast Asian markets through strategic partnerships with premium merchants, hospitality operators, luxury brands, event organizers, and lifestyle service providers, without relying solely on the development of additional physical lounge locations.

Through Tadaa Capital, the Company aims to broaden its revenue base, diversify its operations, and create sustainable long-term shareholder value.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 31, 2026, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org