ArkBridge Launches Institutional Intelligence Platform for Modern Investors





LONDON, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New AI-Powered Multi-Asset Trading and Wealth Management Platform Built to Bridge Global Markets



Richard Ashford, Chief Investment Officer at ArkBridge, discusses the growing role of AI in modern investing.



ArkBridge , a new multi-asset trading and wealth management platform, today announced its official launch, introducing a private-client approach to modern investing built around institutional-grade infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and dedicated human expertise.



Designed under the brand vision “Trade Without Limits. Built to Bridge Global Markets.”, ArkBridge was created to connect individual investors with the type of market access, research intelligence, and strategic support traditionally associated with institutional investment environments.



The platform provides access to global financial markets through a single connected ecosystem, offering opportunities across Equities, Forex, ETFs, Commodities, Indices, and Digital Assets.

“At ArkBridge, our mission is to bridge the gap between sophisticated market infrastructure and the modern investor,” said Sebastian Hawthorne, Chief Executive Officer of ArkBridge. “Clients today want more than access to markets. They want intelligence, structure, transparency, and professional support. ArkBridge was built to deliver exactly that.”



What is ArkBridge?



ArkBridge is an AI-powered trading and wealth management platform designed for investors seeking access to global markets with a more structured and professional experience.



The company combines multi-asset trading, AI-enhanced market intelligence, dedicated investment specialists, and private-client style support within one platform. Its model is built for clients who want more than a standard trading account — they want tools, insight, and guidance that help them make more informed financial decisions. ArkBridge website: https://arkbridge.com/



As an ArkBridge investment platform, the service is designed to support both active market participants and long-term investors. Its focus is not only on execution, but also on research, portfolio thinking, market education, and personalized investment support.



This positions ArkBridge as a bridge between self-directed trading and modern wealth management, combining technology-driven access with human expertise.





Screenshot of ArkBridge’s official homepage.

Why ArkBridge Was Created



Financial markets have changed dramatically over the last decade. Artificial intelligence, global liquidity, algorithmic execution, and cross-asset connectivity have transformed how professional investors identify opportunities and manage risk.



Yet many private investors still operate with fragmented tools, limited research access, and little direct support from experienced investment professionals.



ArkBridge was founded on a clear belief: modern investors deserve access to the intelligence, technology, and strategic thinking that have historically been reserved for institutions and high-net-worth market participants.



The company’s launch reflects a growing demand for platforms that combine speed and market access with deeper guidance, better information, and a more disciplined investment framework.



ArkBridge AI: Institutional Intelligence Meets Human Expertise



At the core of the ArkBridge ecosystem is a hybrid model that combines artificial intelligence with professional judgment.



The platform uses AI-enhanced analytics to monitor market conditions, sector performance, volatility trends, macroeconomic developments, and cross-asset relationships. These insights are designed to help clients identify opportunities, understand market movement, and support more informed portfolio decisions.



However, ArkBridge does not position AI as a replacement for human expertise. Instead, the company views artificial intelligence as a decision-support layer that enhances the work of experienced specialists, portfolio professionals, and research teams.

“AI is becoming one of the most important tools in modern investing,” said Richard Ashford, Chief Investment Officer at ArkBridge. “But the real value comes when technology is paired with human context. Our approach is to use AI to process complexity, while our specialists help clients understand what that information means for their goals.”





ArkBridge’s 1-on-1 Zoom sessions connect traders with experienced specialists for platform onboarding, AI tool setup, and market education.

Multi-Asset Market Access Through One Connected Platform



ArkBridge provides clients with access to multiple asset classes from a unified account structure: https://arkbridge.com/accounts

Available markets include:

Global Equities

Forex

Exchange-Traded Funds

Commodities

Major Indices

Digital Assets





The platform is designed to reduce the complexity of managing multiple providers, tools, and market accounts. Instead, ArkBridge brings global market access together into one connected environment built for fast execution, professional research, and seamless portfolio monitoring.



For private clients and experienced investors, this creates a more efficient way to view opportunities across regions, sectors, and asset classes.



By connecting these markets under one ecosystem, ArkBridge aims to support better diversification, more informed decision-making, and a more complete view of global investment opportunities.



A More Private-Client Approach to Investing



While ArkBridge offers technology-led access to global markets, the company’s long-term differentiation lies in its service model.



Clients are supported by dedicated investment specialists who assist with platform navigation, market education, investment planning, and long-term strategy development. This approach reflects ArkBridge’s belief that technology is most effective when paired with professional support.

According to Richard Ashford, Chief Investment Officer at ArkBridge, the platform is designed for investors who want access, but also perspective. “Markets move quickly, but long-term financial decisions should not be rushed,” Ashford said. “ArkBridge gives clients the tools to access global markets, but also the structure and expertise to approach those markets with discipline.”



This private-client style approach is expected to become a central part of ArkBridge’s client experience, particularly as the company expands its wealth management offering.



Building the Future of AI-Powered Wealth Management



Beyond trading access, ArkBridge is developing a broader wealth management framework designed to support structured, long-term financial growth.



The company is focused on AI-powered portfolio construction, specialist-led investment planning, research-driven market insights, and client education. These services are being developed to support investors who want to build portfolios with greater clarity, stronger market awareness, and more professional oversight.



ArkBridge’s leadership team includes:

Sebastian Hawthorne , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Arthur Tan Boon Hock , Chief Finance Officer

, Chief Finance Officer Richard Ashford , Chief Investment Officer

, Chief Investment Officer Dr. Simone Carter , Chief Scientific Officer

, Chief Scientific Officer Lucas Nowak , Chief AI & Innovation Officer

, Chief AI & Innovation Officer Matthew Collins , Chief Information Security Officer

, Chief Information Security Officer Eleanor Price, Chief Human Resources Officer & Chief Customer Officer





Together, the leadership team is focused on establishing ArkBridge as a serious new name in multi-asset investing, AI-supported wealth management, and private-client financial technology.



About ArkBridge



ArkBridge is a multi-asset trading and wealth management platform built on the principle of Institutional Intelligence for Modern Investors.



The company combines AI-powered insights, institutional-grade infrastructure, dedicated investment specialists, and access to global financial markets. ArkBridge provides clients with access to Equities, Forex, ETFs, Commodities, Indices, and Digital Assets through a connected investment ecosystem designed for clarity, flexibility, and professional support.

For more information: ArkBridge.com

Contact

CMO

David Kaladze

davidk@arkbridge.com

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