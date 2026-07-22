Liquidnitro Games names ex-Tencent Games Global CTO to go big on AI-powered game production

Hyderabad, India, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The old production math in gaming is broken. Bigger teams, larger budgets, familiar genres, and faster pipelines no longer guarantee a breakout. Players are more selective, communities are louder, and live games have to earn attention every single day. Liquidnitro Games was built for that shift, empowering expert human teams with proprietary technology and agentic AI workflows that give developers the leverage to attempt bolder ideas and deliver player experiences worth returning to.

Today, that ambition gets a serious accelerant. Liquidnitro has named Cedrick Collomb as Chief Technology Officer. Collomb brings nearly three decades at the top of games and technology, most recently as CTO of Tencent Games Global and previously CTO of EA Mobile, with earlier leadership roles at AMD, Pearson, Kabam, LucasArts, and Sony Computer Entertainment.





Liquidnitro founders with Cedrick Collomb (center).

The move comes directly off Liquidnitro's $19.1 million Series A, which brings total funding to $24.3 million. In two years the company has grown past 140 developers and experts and expects to close the fiscal year above 200. Collomb takes ownership of Liquidnitro's long-term technology strategy and market positioning, with a clear vision: use AI and emerging technologies to amplify what creative teams can do, rather than replacing them.

That distinction matters right now. Publishers face rising costs, expanding timelines, fragmenting global markets, and relentless pressure to run live services with precision, while the market floods with AI tools promising cheap, automated game production and business intelligence. Liquidnitro is betting on the opposite thesis. AI should empower development teams to reach further creatively, sharpen product decisions, and improve execution, all without stripping out the emotional depth that makes players care.

Liquidnitro exists to be the ultimate games partner for top-tier global publishers on mid-to-large-scale titles, across three core capabilities: zero-to-one production, end-to-end live services, and expansion into high-growth regions including India, the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. The company combines a deep understanding of games, players, and market dynamics with a model built on accountability, committing to measurable outcomes by owning both strategy and execution, unlike typical service providers.

The technology behind that promise is a proprietary platform built over the past two years, anchored by Geoplay, its AI-enabled agentic operating system, alongside Nitro Forge, Nitro Brain, and Nitro Blocks. Together they fuse creative craft, live services expertise, and player intelligence into a self-learning system that sharpens decisions from first build through launch, live operations, and market expansion.

"Cedrick's experience, strategic vision, and deep understanding of where our industry is headed will be a tremendous unlock for Liquidnitro," said Sandeep Kowdley, Co-Founder and CEO of Liquidnitro Games. "Our ambition has always been to build one of the world's leading games companies, and the companies that define the future of this industry will be powered by exceptional technology and platforms. Over the last two years we've invested heavily in a proprietary technology ecosystem anchored by our AI-based agentic operating platform. Cedrick will play a pivotal role in leading that strategy and making sure our technology helps teams build better games, unlock greater creativity, and deliver player experiences that resonate."

"I'm excited to join such an accomplished team, including dear former colleagues from EA," said Cedrick Collomb, CTO of Liquidnitro Games. "Liquidnitro is a rare company where leadership genuinely understands that technology is a multiplier for game development. The team has identified real, endemic challenges facing the industry and built AI solutions that scale its combined experience and deep expertise. I strongly believe Liquidnitro's approach will transform the entire game lifecycle from creation, launch to scale and enable a new value equation for the industry."

Liquidnitro's position is that the next generation of winning games will depend less on raw production scale and more on how fast teams can read player signals, make the right creative and product calls, and keep improving player experiences long after launch. That is decisive as global publishers chase the next billion players across fast-growing markets, where success turns on cultural understanding, live services discipline, and moving quickly without sacrificing quality.

With Collomb as CTO, Liquidnitro will double down investments on its platform, with particular focus on Geoplay and deeper integration of agentic AI workflows empowering expert teams. The goal is to make game production, live services, and global expansion more predictable and profitable at scale, while giving teams more latitude to do ambitious creative work.



Media images can be found here.

About Liquidnitro Games

Liquidnitro Games is a world-class game development and live services company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, founded by industry veterans with deep experience building and operating globally successful games. It is driven by a culture of ownership, craft, and accountability, grounded in the belief that great player experiences come from empowered teams. For more information please visit www.liquidnitro.games and follow via LinkedIn.