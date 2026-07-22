Meridian Energy Group Completes Filming on upcoming “All Access hosted by Andy Garcia” episode

HOUSTON, TX, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 9, Meridian Energy Group completed filming an upcoming educational broadcasting segment that highlights the modern engineering required to address the growing disconnect in America between the crude oil produced onshore in the United States and the refining capacity needed to convert it into clean, light transportation fuels, all while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and keeping U.S. energy production and transportation fuels here at home.

Bill Prentice, Meridian Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “It is an honor to be chosen by the award-winning ‘All Access hosted by Andy Garcia’ to tell the Meridian story of how we are processing oil and natural gas cleanly and efficiently into high-value transportation fuels here in the U.S.”

Even as countries and economies look to reduce their carbon footprint and lower greenhouse gas emissions by 40-60%, the transportation fuels derived from oil and gas processing remain critical to supporting continued economic growth and development.

Meridian is addressing key challenges in the domestic refining landscape where current production faces substantial operational hurdles as consumer demand for transportation fuels remains high alongside increasingly rigorous environmental regulations. Most active processing facilities in the country were established decades ago – the last new refinery was built in the 1970s.

The refinery configuration in the U.S. uses aging plants and legacy infrastructure that would require capital-intensive modification to achieve modern compliance and efficiency. Furthermore, these older installations are frequently located far from domestic shale extraction sites. This geographic separation adds substantial logistical costs and transport emissions to the supply chain, highlighting the clear operational necessity for strategically positioned, modern facilities built directly at the source of high-quality crude production.

Mark Fonda, Meridian’s Chief Technology Officer, added, “Meridian is on the leading edge of this energy transition, as our refineries, using oil and gas produced here in the U.S., use the most advanced technology available and reduce GHG emissions by 60%.”

The majority of the crude oil produced today in the U.S. is light shale crude oil, which is not an oil barrel that the current U.S. refining system is configured to run on a large scale, as many refiners were built to process medium or heavier crude oil barrels that often have to be sourced from international markets. As a result, the United States is currently exporting 4-5 million barrels per day of crude oil that is produced here in America.

In addition, over 50% of the current U.S. refining capacity is concentrated on the Gulf Coast, primarily in Texas and Louisiana, and the U.S. refining system today is not only responsible for supplying the U.S. with transportation fuels but is increasingly being pulled to supply the Atlantic Basin as well. As a result, diesel and gasoline produced here in the U.S. are being transported to international markets, and these exports continue to rise.

Paul Coppola, President and Chief Investment Officer of Meridian, added, “Meridian’s refineries will solely process the lighter shale crude oil barrel produced here in the U.S. and Meridian will source those crude oil barrels directly from the basins they are produced in and take the resulting transportation fuels to the markets where they are needed most, all while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating economic development, growth and job creation that will last for generations.”

About “All Access hosted by Andy Garcia”: “All Access hosted by Andy Garcia” is an educational Public Television series that explores the innovations, trends, and breakthroughs shaping the modern world. Through high-quality production and insightful storytelling, the program highlights advancements across business, technology, and environmental science, presenting complex topics in an accessible format for a broad audience. For more information, please visit allaccessptv.com.

About Meridian Energy Group: Meridian Energy Group is an energy development firm dedicated to designing and building modern, efficient, and environmentally compliant crude oil refining facilities. The company focuses on utilizing advanced digital technologies and clean design practices to process domestic shale resources close to the source, reducing logistics costs and minimizing environmental footprints. To learn more about current projects and corporate initiatives, visit meridianenergygroupinc.com.

Media Contact Information:

Karl Post

TallGrass Public Relations

karl.post@tallgrasspr.com

949.246.0113