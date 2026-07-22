Earth Equity Advisors Hires Mike Vines as Financial Advisor

Asheville, NC, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Equity Advisors (“Earth Equity”), a Prime Capital Financial company and a wealth management firm focused on sustainable, resilient, and innovation (SRI) investing, announced today that Mike Vines, MFTA, CEPA®, has joined the firm as a financial advisor in its Asheville office. Vines will support Earth Equity's national client base while expanding the firm's presence and his client relationships, serving individuals, families, and business owners with comprehensive wealth management, retirement planning, and wealth protection.

Vines brings more than a decade of experience in business development and client service, including building partnerships with attorneys, CPAs, and other professionals. Most recently, he served as an investment advisor representative with 1847 Financial, and prior to that, he was a senior banker at PNC Bank, where he was recognized as the leading banking partner for wealth management referrals across Western North Carolina (WNC) in 2025. He has a long-held commitment to environmental stewardship that aligns naturally with Earth Equity’s sustainable and impact-driven investment philosophy.

“Mike’s connection to the Western North Carolina community, combined with his client-first mentality, makes him a natural fit for our team,” said Peter Krull, CSRIC®, Partner and Director of Sustainable Investing at Earth Equity. “His financial knowledge and dedication to sustainability will help us continue supporting clients as they align their investments with their values.”

In 2025, Vines earned a Master of Financial Technology and Analytics from Wake Forest University, strengthening his knowledge in advanced analytics. He is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor® and holds North Carolina life, health, long-term care, and Medicare Supplement insurance credentials. A 25-year resident of WNC, Vines previously led Outward Bound wilderness expeditions in rock climbing, whitewater canoeing, and backpacking—an experience that shaped his disciplined approach to helping clients achieve their financial goals.

“Joining Earth Equity feels like a natural fit both personally and professionally,” said Vines. “I’ve always believed financial planning should reflect what matters most to clients, and I’m excited to help more individuals and families build secure retirements and financial lives that align with their values.”

About Earth Equity Advisors

Earth Equity Advisors is a national leader in sustainable investing. The Asheville, NC-based firm has been helping its clients align their investments with their values for over 20 years. As comprehensive wealth management and financial planning firm, Earth Equity offers clients an opportunity to reach their financial goals while investing in a cleaner, more resource-efficient, more resilient, and more equitable economy. The firm is led by Peter Krull, the author of The Sustainable Investor, and the host of the Dollars & Change podcast.

For more information, please visit www.earthequityadvisors.com.

About Prime Capital Financial

Prime Capital Financial (formerly Prime Capital Investment Advisors) provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth services. Through its Prime Capital Retirement services, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services, as well as plan participant education. Prime Capital Financial currently has 70 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Adviser Representatives through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC (“PCIA”), a federally registered investment adviser. PCIA: 6201 College Blvd., Suite#150, Overland Park, KS 66211. PCIA doing business as Prime Capital Financial | Wealth | Retirement | Wellness | Family Office | Tax Advisory. For more information, visit www.primefinancial.com.

Press Inquiries

Abbie Sheridan

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516-286-7056

https://www.earthequityadvisors.com