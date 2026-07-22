WellSpan Health Completes Comprehensive Migration of Technology Portfolio to AWS, Setting Foundation for Future Innovations

WellSpan's transition of more than 300 applications and 7.5 petabytes of clinical data from data centers to the cloud positions the health system to deploy AI at a scale and speed unmatched among community health systems

 | Source: WellSpan Health WellSpan Health

York, Pa., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health, the leading health care system serving Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland, today announced the successful completion of its technology migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The migration, one of the fastest and most comprehensive of its kind among health systems in the Mid-Atlantic region, transitioned more than 300 clinical applications and 7.5 petabytes of clinical and non-clinical data, including WellSpan's full Epic electronic medical record (EMR) environment. After completing the migration in 17 weeks, ahead of industry norms for a project of this scale, WellSpan has fully moved away from a data center-based model and is now advancing a second phase focused on transitioning to native AWS services, deepening its AI capabilities and long-term cloud advantage.

“This milestone is not the end of a technology project, but rather the cornerstone of our next phase of innovation,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health. “The cloud will serve as the critical element to help us deliver on our commitments to our teams and our patients. We have always believed that community health systems can lead the future of health care, and what we have built here proves that."

The migration consolidates disparate clinical and non-clinical data systems across medicine, nursing, cardiology, pharmacy and supply chain into a single, standardized environment purpose-built for AI applications. Unstructured clinical notes, multi-modal imaging datasets and administrative records are now accessible in formats that support automated analysis, enabling the deployment of AI tools that previously could not operate across WellSpan's full patient population of 1.2 million. As a result of the migration, clinical and engineering teams can now direct their focus toward driving innovation, as AI tools help accelerate diagnostic workflows, reduce administrative friction and return thousands of hours annually to patient-facing care.

WellSpan is now in active execution of a second phase of transitioning to native AWS services. This phase moves the health system beyond cloud migration into cloud optimization, replacing legacy architecture with AWS-native capabilities that are faster, more elastic and purpose-built for the AI workloads WellSpan is deploying at scale.

“Completing this migration positions WellSpan to move faster on every priority that matters to the communities we serve,” said Kasey Paulus, executive vice president and chief operating officer, WellSpan Health. “We have moved from a fragmented technology environment to a unified platform that our clinical and operational teams can build on immediately. The pace of what WellSpan will be able to deliver from here is fundamentally different.”

“WellSpan is leading the way for health systems with a full-scale migration executed at speed, without disruption to patient care and access,” said Allyson Fryhoff, managing director of global healthcare and life sciences at AWS. “The data foundation WellSpan has built with AWS is optimized for AI from the ground up. What this unlocks for patients across Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland is exactly the kind of transformation we built our healthcare-specific services and generative AI tools to enable.”

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