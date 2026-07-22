Terra Appoints Pete Lyons as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Commercial Growth

GOLDEN, Colo., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra, a leading U.S.-based low-carbon building materials company, today announced the appointment of Pete Lyons as Chief Executive Officer.

Pete joins Terra at a defining moment in the company's evolution, as it begins the commercialization of its first product, OPUS SCM™. Terra is six months into the construction of its first commercial scale manufacturing facility in Cleburne, Texas, and has multiple other projects in different stages of development across North America. Pete’s appointment will accelerate Terra’s new phase focused on industrial scale, operational excellence, and market expansion.

Pete brings more than three decades of executive leadership across the cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and heavy construction industries. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Irving Materials, Inc. (imi), one of the largest privately held construction materials companies in the United States, where he led the organization to four consecutive years of record financial performance while nearly doubling EBITDA, completing multiple acquisitions, strengthening operational excellence, and building a high-performing leadership team. His previous executive leadership roles at CEMEX and Oxbow Carbon further establish him as one of the industry's most experienced commercial and operational leaders.

"Terra has developed one of the most compelling technologies in the cement industry today," said Pete. "The company has proven its science, its manufacturing technology, validated its products, attracted world-class investors and partners, and established a clear path toward commercial deployment. I am excited to join this exceptional team as we execute our next chapter—bringing scalable, competitively priced, low-carbon cement solutions to markets around the world while creating lasting value for our customers, partners, employees, and investors."

The appointment reflects Terra's evolution from an innovative startup into one of the industry's emerging leaders in cement and concrete decarbonization. With commercial production nearly underway, a growing project pipeline, and increasing customer demand, the company is focused on scaling manufacturing, accelerating deployment, and expanding its leadership position in sustainable construction materials.

"Pete is uniquely qualified to lead Terra through this next stage of growth," said Board Chair Stephanie Cox. "His proven record of building high-performing organizations, driving operational excellence, and leading some of the largest businesses in the construction materials industry makes him the ideal leader as Terra moves from commercialization to large-scale deployment."

The Board also thanks Bill Yearsley, Terra's outgoing Chief Executive Officer, and Chance Allen, outgoing Chief Operating Officer, for their foundational contributions to the company. "During their tenure, they helped advance the company from an ambitious idea into one of the most promising companies in low-carbon cement.” said Stephanie. “Under their leadership, Terra developed breakthrough technology, secured strategic partnerships and significant investment, launched construction of its first commercial manufacturing facility, assembled an exceptional team, and established itself as a trusted partner across the construction materials industry.”

About Terra

Terra enables its partners to unlock low-carbon cement from source to deployment. As the critical component in creating concrete—the foundation of modern infrastructure—cement is responsible for approximately 8% of global CO₂ emissions. Terra's proprietary technology transforms abundant silicate rock from existing permitted mines and other low value feedstocks into high-performance supplementary cementitious materials that seamlessly integrate into today's cement manufacturing infrastructure.

Terra's first product, OPUS SCM™, is commercially ready and capable of replacing up to 50% of ordinary Portland cement while maintaining or improving performance. It does so with low capital and variable costs, making it very competitive in the market. Terra's second product, OPUS ZERO™, a potential full replacement for Portland cement, continues to advance through commercial concrete trials.

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Terra is building the future of low-carbon cement through scalable technology, world-class partnerships, and industry-leading innovation.