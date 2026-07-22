SalemNOW and Kappa Studios Announce Strategic Content Distribution Partnership

CAMARILLO, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today SalemNOW, the streaming platform of Salem Media dedicated to delivering compelling faith-based and conservative films and entertainment, has entered into a new content distribution partnership with Kappa Studios, bringing an exciting lineup of premium on-demand streaming programming to audiences nationwide. Through this partnership, SalemNOW will distribute a curated collection of Kappa Studios content, expanding its growing library of films, documentaries, specials, and original programming available to viewers across its streaming platforms.

The collaboration reflects both organizations' commitment to delivering engaging, high-quality content to audiences seeking meaningful entertainment and unique storytelling. By combining Kappa Studios' production expertise with SalemNOW's rapidly expanding digital distribution platform, the partnership will introduce compelling films, documentaries, and series to new viewers while broadening the reach of Kappa Studios' content.

"We're excited to partner with Kappa Studios and bring their outstanding programming to SalemNOW," said Rob Ellis, General Manager of SalemNOW. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to offering audiences exceptional faith-based and conservative content that informs, inspires, and entertains while continuing to grow the SalemNOW platform."

Paul Long, CEO of Kappa Studios, added, "We're thrilled to work with SalemNOW to expand the reach of our content. Their engaged audience and growing platform make them an outstanding partner as we continue to bring impactful programming to viewers."

The first wave of Kappa Studios programming began rolling out on SalemNOW earlier this year, with additional titles to follow.

For more information, visit SalemNOW.com.

About Kappa Studios

Kappa Studios is a landmark Burbank, California-based film and television post-production facility that made headlines in 2016 when it announced it would focus exclusively on projects that reflect faith and traditional values. Since making that transition, Kappa Studios has contributed to a growing list of acclaimed projects, including The Chosen, Reagan, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, David (animated feature), Unplanned, and many others. Today, Kappa Studios has expanded beyond post-production to include original content development along with film and television distribution.

About SalemNOW

SalemNOW is the streaming platform of Salem Media, offering a growing library of documentaries, feature films, faith-based entertainment, educational programming, and exclusive original content. Available on the web, iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, LG, Samsung, and VIZIO smart TVs, SalemNOW delivers content that informs, inspires, and entertains audiences across the country.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.

Company Contact:

Publicity@salemmedia.com