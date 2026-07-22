Lumafield Introduces Mars In-line Arrayed X-ray System for 100% Production Inspection

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumafield , a leading manufacturing intelligence platform, today announced the launch and general availability of Mars, its high-speed in-line arrayed X-ray system designed for manufacturing environments where throughput and total quality oversight are critical. Purpose-built to integrate directly into existing production lines, Mars inspects every part at full conveyor speed, eliminating the need for complex fixturing or production flow interruptions.

While conventional in-line X-ray systems have traditionally served as siloed checkpoints to catch obvious defects, the value of their data has remained isolated. Mars connects production-line X-ray hardware directly to Lumafield’s powerful cloud-based software platform, Voyager. This integration turns every scan into an actionable data point, feeding automated decision-making, real-time process monitoring, and comprehensive organizational reporting.

Overcoming the Constraints of Traditional Quality Control

Historically, manufacturing teams have been forced to choose between thorough quality inspection and maximum line speed. According to Lumafield’s 2026 Cost of Quality Report , 77% of manufacturers still rely on manual visual inspection, with nearly half of organizations spending up to 10% of all production labor hours on manual checks that are both costly and prone to missing hidden internal defects. This manual bottleneck makes 100% inspection cost-prohibitive, forcing teams to rely on spot checks that can let critical failures slip through.

Mars changes the equation by maintaining maximum line speed while delivering robust inspection capabilities. Key technical highlights and benefits include:

Production-Speed Performance : Mars reaches inspection speeds of up to 2.5 ft (760 mm) per second, keeping pace with the most demanding, high-volume manufacturing environments.

: Mars reaches inspection speeds of up to 2.5 ft (760 mm) per second, keeping pace with the most demanding, high-volume manufacturing environments. Advanced 2.5D Architecture: Mars is available in both 2D and 2.5D arrayed configurations. The multilinear 2.5D architecture captures critical depth information in a single pass, providing richer defect visibility for challenging applications.

Mars is available in both 2D and 2.5D arrayed configurations. The multilinear 2.5D architecture captures critical depth information in a single pass, providing richer defect visibility for challenging applications. Flexible Hardware Integration : Configurable module with integrated conveyor or a wrap-around integration that installs over your existing conveyor. Source and detector configurations can be adjusted for overhead or side-view scanning depending on how parts are presented on the line.

: Configurable module with integrated conveyor or a wrap-around integration that installs over your existing conveyor. Source and detector configurations can be adjusted for overhead or side-view scanning depending on how parts are presented on the line. Automated Sorting & Rejection : Configurable sorting and rejection options give teams control over how flagged parts are handled downstream.

: Configurable sorting and rejection options give teams control over how flagged parts are handled downstream. Seamless Line Integration: Compatible with all major PLCs for easy integration.



"In-line X-ray inspection has existed for decades, but these systems have always been limited by the intelligence of their software. Mars uses AI to solve quality issues that were previously impossible to address with automated X-ray inspection," said Andreas Bastian, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Lumafield. "The manufacturers we work with are under pressure to move faster, catch problems earlier, and do more with leaner teams. Now every unit that moves through the line generates information that feeds back into how the process is run and how quality decisions get made across the entire organization."

Centralized Quality Intelligence

Beyond simple pass/fail screening, Mars tracks feature distributions across entire production runs, enabling quality and operations teams to spot process drift and outliers before they cause costly yield failures. The solution is highly versatile, optimizing quality for a range of applications such as electronics, automotive components, batteries, and consumer packaged goods. Mars can even scan items directly through finished packaging, allowing logistics operations to identify counterfeit or defective returns before breaking a seal.

Mars also functions as a powerful addition to the broader Lumafield ecosystem for manufacturing intelligence. When deeper analysis is required, flagged batches can be automatically routed to Triton Performance for full 3D CT scanning. This allows teams to precisely characterize failure modes and confirm defects without unnecessarily scrapping viable parts. All data routes into Lumafield's Voyager software platform, which centralizes inspection data into a single, comprehensive quality record across multi-site supply chains.

Mars is available now. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://www.lumafield.com/products/mars .

About Lumafield

Lumafield is a manufacturing intelligence platform that gives engineers the power to see inside their work in unprecedented detail, at every stage of the product development process. Lumafield's industrial X-ray CT scanners and cloud-based analysis software have transformed both product development and high-volume manufacturing in industries as diverse as medical devices, automotive, aerospace and defence, electronics, and consumer packaging.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Cambridge, Mass. and Los Angeles, Lumafield has received funding from investors including Lux Capital, Kleiner Perkins, DCVC, Spark Capital, Matter Venture Partners, IVP, G2 Venture Partners, Wellington Management, Haystack Ventures, Tony Fadell's Build Collective, and Figma founder Dylan Field.

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