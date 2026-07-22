Victory Marine Holdings’ Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings Advances Corporate Transformation as Public Company Transition, Consumer Expansion and Commercial Production Continue

Board authorizes preparation of corporate name and trading-symbol change filings; GUTSI™ expands to Amazon and a relaunched direct-to-consumer platform; second PET hydration production run and public-company reporting initiatives advance

GUTSI™ Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops and Prebiotic Mineral Soda are now available on Amazon.com, while GetGUTSI.co relaunches with an expanded consumer experience and QR-enabled access to the Company’s beverage and wellness portfolio.

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG), through its wholly owned operating subsidiary Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. ("DGBH"), today provided a corporate and commercialization update highlighting continued progress across five coordinated initiatives: the Company’s public identity transition, direct-to-consumer expansion, commercial production, quarterly financial reporting, and preparation for a PCAOB audit.





The Board of Directors has authorized management to proceed with the process of changing the public company’s name from Victory Marine Holdings Corp. to Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. and pursuing a corresponding change to the Company’s trading symbol. Securities counsel has begun preparing the corporate and regulatory submissions required for the Nevada corporate action and FINRA review. Any corporate name or trading-symbol change remains subject to completion of the required filings, regulatory review, and applicable approvals.

At the same time, the Company has expanded national consumer access to the GUTSI™ platform through Amazon.com and the relaunch of its redesigned consumer website, GetGUTSI.co. GUTSI™ Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops and GUTSI™ Prebiotic Mineral Soda are now available for purchase on Amazon.com, while the new website presents the Company’s broader beverage and wellness portfolio through a refreshed brand experience designed to support consumer education, digital purchasing pathways, retail awareness, and continued commercialization.

DGBH is also scheduled to begin its second commercial production run of GUTSI™ Functional Mineral Hydration in 500mL and 1-liter PET formats during the week of July 27, 2026. Management expects the additional production to support current customer demand, replenishment requirements, expanding distribution, and the Company’s continued buildout of commercial inventory.

In parallel, L&L CPAs is reviewing and completing the Company’s second quarter 2026 financial statements and assisting with preparation of the related OTC Markets Quarterly Disclosure for legal review and submission. Management is also in the final stage of selecting a PCAOB-registered public accounting firm to begin the historical audits required to pursue full SEC reporting status and support the Company’s broader public-market development strategy.

“These initiatives are not separate projects; they are coordinated steps in the same transformation. We are aligning the public company’s identity with the operating business, expanding consumer access, increasing commercial inventory, and building the financial-reporting foundation required for the next phase of our development. We believe the Company is moving forward simultaneously across corporate, commercial, consumer, production, and capital-markets priorities.” — Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer, Victory Marine Holdings Corp. / Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings.

Board-Authorized Corporate Identity Transition

The Board’s authorization to pursue the corporate name change reflects management’s objective of aligning the public company’s legal and market identity with the operating business that now defines the Company. Since the March 2026 business combination, DGBH has become the principal operating platform of Victory Marine Holdings, encompassing the GUTSI™ consumer brand portfolio, Groux Distribution Group’s company-owned Direct Store Distribution operations, national commercialization activities, and the Company’s expanding beverage and wellness strategy.

The contemplated name change to Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. and a corresponding trading-symbol change are intended to provide investors, retailers, distributors, consumers, and strategic partners with a clearer connection between the publicly traded parent and its principal operating business.

Management and securities counsel are preparing the corporate action documents required for submission to the State of Nevada and FINRA. The timing and effectiveness of any corporate name or trading-symbol change remain subject to completion of the required corporate actions, regulatory review, and approval.





Consumer Expansion Through Amazon and Relaunched Digital Platform

DGBH has expanded the GUTSI™ consumer platform through two complementary digital channels. GUTSI™ Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops and GUTSI™ Prebiotic Mineral Soda are now available for purchase on Amazon.com, providing consumers with broader national access to two of the Company’s core commercial platforms.

The Amazon launch supports the Company’s broader omnichannel strategy by adding a nationally recognized e-commerce platform alongside company-owned distribution, regional and national distributor relationships, retailer commercialization, and direct consumer engagement.

The Company has also completed a full redesign and relaunch of GetGUTSI.co. The refreshed website presents the GUTSI™ beverage and wellness portfolio through a unified consumer experience featuring updated product presentation, expanded brand education, and direct pathways to available purchasing channels.









Digital Commercialization Significance

Management believes the combination of Amazon availability and the relaunched consumer website strengthens the Company’s ability to reach consumers nationally, support brand education, direct traffic toward active purchase channels, and complement the Company’s expanding retail and distribution initiatives.

Second PET Hydration Production Run Supports Commercial Demand

DGBH is scheduled to begin its second commercial production run of GUTSI™ Functional Mineral Hydration in both 500mL and 1-liter PET formats during the week of July 27, 2026.

The second run follows the Company’s initial commercial hydration production and is intended to support current customer demand, distribution requirements, retail replenishment, and continued inventory growth across active and developing markets.

GUTSI™ Functional Mineral Hydration is one of four commercial platforms within the Company’s beverage and wellness portfolio, alongside GUTSI™ Prebiotic Mineral Soda, GUTSI™ Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops, and GUTSI™ functional gummies. Management believes continued production across multiple formats demonstrates the operating scalability of the broader GUTSI™ platform and strengthens the Company’s ability to serve multiple channels.





Q2 Financial Reporting and Audit Readiness Advance

L&L CPAs is currently reviewing and completing the Company’s second quarter 2026 financial statements and assisting in preparation of the related OTC Markets Quarterly Disclosure. Following completion, the financial statements and disclosure package are expected to proceed through legal review and the Company’s customary submission process.

Management is concurrently advancing the selection and engagement of a PCAOB-registered public accounting firm to begin the historical audits required for the Company to pursue full SEC reporting status. The audit process is expected to address the historical periods and current-year financial information required for the Company’s reporting-company transition, subject to the final engagement scope and audit plan.

Management believes improving the Company’s financial-reporting infrastructure, completing the required audits, and progressing toward SEC reporting status are important components of its long-term capital-markets strategy and are intended to support greater transparency, broader investor access, and future market advancement.





Coordinated Execution Across the Commercialization Platform

Management believes the Company’s recent progress reflects coordinated execution across the principal components of its vertically integrated beverage and wellness commercialization platform:

Corporate alignment: Board-authorized preparation of the corporate name and trading-symbol change process.

Consumer access: Amazon availability for GUTSI™ Drops and Prebiotic Mineral Soda.

Digital platform: Relaunch of GetGUTSI.co with an expanded consumer and product experience.

Commercial production: Second 500mL and 1-liter PET hydration run scheduled for the week of July 27, 2026.

Financial reporting: Q2 financial statements and OTC Markets disclosure in preparation with L&L CPAs.

Audit readiness: PCAOB audit-firm selection and engagement process advancing.

Commercialization: Continued integration of proprietary GUTSI™ products, company-owned DSD operations, national distribution relationships, and third-party beverage partners.

Management believes these initiatives collectively strengthen DGBH’s operating foundation while advancing the Company’s objective of developing, commercializing, distributing, and scaling proprietary and nationally recognized third-party beverage and wellness brands.

Near-Term Corporate and Commercial Priorities

Complete preparation and submission of the required Nevada and FINRA corporate-action materials, subject to counsel, regulatory review, and applicable approvals.

Complete and publish the Company’s Q2 2026 financial statements and OTC Markets Quarterly Disclosure.

Finalize engagement of a PCAOB-registered audit firm and commence the required audit process.

Complete the second commercial production run of GUTSI™ Functional Mineral Hydration in 500mL and 1-liter PET formats.

Expand Amazon and GetGUTSI.co consumer engagement while supporting retailer and distributor commercialization.

Continue national retail, distribution, and production initiatives across the GUTSI™ beverage and wellness portfolio.

“The direction of the Company is becoming increasingly clear. We are building the public company around the operating business, placing our products in more consumer channels, replenishing inventory to meet commercial demand, and advancing the reporting and audit work required for our next stage. Each step strengthens the same long-term objective: building DGBH into a scalable beverage and wellness commercialization platform.” — Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer.

About Groux Distribution Group

Groux Distribution Group (“GDG”) is the operating distribution subsidiary of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. GDG operates company-owned Direct Store Distribution facilities in Paramount, California and Tempe, Arizona, serving retailers across Southern California and Arizona. GDG distributes the GUTSI™ beverage and wellness portfolio alongside a diversified portfolio of nationally recognized beverage, hydration, energy, snack, and consumer packaged goods brands. For more information, visit www.dgbh.us.

About Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. is the principal operating subsidiary of Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG) and the operating parent of the GUTSI™ consumer brand platform and Groux Distribution Group. DGBH is building a vertically integrated beverage and wellness commercialization platform combining proprietary consumer brands, company-owned Direct Store Distribution infrastructure, national commercialization capabilities, digital consumer channels, and strategic distribution partnerships. GUTSI™ products are formulated with a proprietary fulvic and humic mineral complex backed by issued and pending patents. For more information, visit www.getgutsi.co.

About Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG)

Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG) is a publicly traded holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. The Company is focused on building long-term shareholder value through proprietary consumer brands, company-owned distribution infrastructure, expanding national market access, disciplined financial reporting, and continued public-company development. For investor information, contact ir@dgbh.us.

Investor & Media Contact

Robert J. Groux

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Marine Holdings Corp. / Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@dgbh.us



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed corporate name and trading-symbol change; preparation, submission, review, timing, or approval of Nevada and FINRA corporate actions; planned production schedules; anticipated consumer, retail, and distribution expansion; future financial reporting; completion of the Company’s second quarter financial statements and OTC Markets disclosure; selection and engagement of a PCAOB-registered audit firm; completion of historical audits; transition to SEC reporting status; and the Company’s ability to execute its commercialization and capital-markets strategies. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The corporate name and trading symbol change remain subject to the completion of required filings and regulatory review and approval, and no assurance can be provided regarding timing or outcome. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Amazon.com and related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon.com, Inc. is not affiliated with Victory Marine Holdings Corp., Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc., or GUTSI™.

GUTSI™ is a trademark of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

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