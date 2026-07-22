Ushur launches the Ushur Agentic Platform: AI agents that finish the job

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur today announced the Ushur Agentic Platform (UAP), a platform for building and operating AI agents designed to complete customer journeys from first contact to final resolution.

Enterprises have spent a decade making it easier for customers to start a request, with almost no progress in making it easier to finish one. A chatbot answers the question, then hands off. The request fragments across departments, systems, and queues. The customer waits.

UAP completes the work. Its AI agents understand intent, gather information, retrieve documents, act across enterprise systems, and finish the work: updating a member's coverage, moving an insurance claim forward, onboarding a banking customer, guiding a patient through care.

Building one of these experiences begins with a simple conversation. A team asks Ushur Assist to “Build me a claims status experience,” then launches it, measures performance, and continuously improves it through the same conversational interface. The same interface answers business questions (“What are the top reasons customers contact us?”), allowing teams to improve an experience as quickly as they launched it through Ushur Insights.

Ushur has served insurance, healthcare, and financial services for more than a decade, and the platform carries that history. Governance, security, compliance, auditability, and human oversight are embedded into every interaction as core elements of Ushur's trust-native architecture.

Customers can move across SMS, email, web, chat, and voice without repeating themselves. A journey can start with an outbound text, continue on the web, and finish in a phone call, full context intact. With Voice-Guided Experience, customers can talk naturally with an AI agent while a synchronized screen lets them review information, complete forms, and upload documents in real time. The result is accelerated journey completion, fewer handoffs, and lower servicing costs.

Initial UAP use cases include servicing health plan members, Medicaid redetermination, and automating ride requests for member transportation.

The platform also enables partners to build industry-specific customer experiences. “Build on Ushur” ships with more than 200 integrations to enterprise systems, and more connectors are coming, so partners can deliver agentic customer experiences for their own markets.

“Everyone has taught AI to talk,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and Co-founder of Ushur. “The bar now is whether the claim gets paid, the member gets enrolled, and the customer walks away done. We built the Ushur Agentic Platform so AI agents can complete work end to end, with the governance regulated industries demand.”

Organizations can now Try Ushur and start building AI agents on the Ushur Agentic Platform—no contract required. Learn more at ushur.ai/try-ushur.

About Ushur

Ushur is the most comprehensive platform for agentic customer experiences. The Ushur Agentic Platform enables organizations to build and operate AI agents that complete customer journeys from first contact to final resolution. By combining AI agents, omnichannel engagement, document intelligence, enterprise integrations, and trust-native governance, Ushur helps organizations deliver customer experiences with the control, security, and compliance enterprises require.

Media contact

Alison Lyne

Vice President of Marketing

alison.lyne@ushur.com