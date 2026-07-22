Accurate Franchising’s The Franchise Launch Contest to Turn One Small Business Into a Franchise

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accurate Franchising, the franchise development consultancy within United Franchise Group ™ (UFG), today announced a national contest that will give one small business owner everything needed to take the first real step toward becoming a franchisor, at no cost to the winner.

The premise of the contest is simple. Most owners of a strong, profitable business have wondered at some point whether it could become a franchise, but the cost and complexity of getting started usually stop them before they begin. This contest removes those barriers. The grand prize is a full Accurate Franchising development package valued at $69,500, plus a $10,000 marketing budget to help launch the new franchise brand. The rewards extend well beyond first place, too. Awards will be presented to the second- and third-place finishers and discount offers will be extended to all top 10 finalists, meaning every business owner who reaches the finals leaves with a tangible path forward. All finalists will also receive significant exposure and personalized insights from the experts at UFG.

Accurate Franchising is uniquely qualified to offer this opportunity to business owners because it operates as part of the United Franchise Group family of affiliated brands and consultants. It has assisted more than 800 brands globally in their franchise development, handling everything from franchise evaluation to lead generation, so brands can scale seamlessly with support at every turn.

"Every day we meet business owners who have built something worth replicating and have no idea it could become a franchise," said Austin Titus, brand president. "We wanted to take the biggest hurdles, the expense and the guesswork, off the table for one of them and show what's possible when you have the right partner behind you."

The contest is open to U.S. business owners in any industry and any state. To be eligible, a business must have been operating for at least two years and be able to demonstrate profitability, but there are no requirements around connections, category or company size. Entrants apply and submit a short video making the case for their business. From that pool, a top 10 will be selected and invited to compete as finalists, developing and refining a plan with feedback along the way before presenting live at UFG headquarters in West Palm Beach. Those finalists will pitch to a panel of established franchising leaders, including Ray Titus, CEO of United Franchise Group.

The finals also carry an educational component. Students from the Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University will take part through a companion assignment, each assigned to one of the 10 finalists.

Students will shadow finalists during their live presentations and franchising sessions at UFG headquarters and attend the winner's ceremony. Students will also have the opportunity to obtain valuable feedback on their assignments from UFG professionals, connecting the next generation of business students directly to real entrepreneurs and a live franchise strategy. Founded in 2017 through an endowment by UFG CEO Ray Titus, the Titus Center prepares future franchise leaders, giving students direct access to executive mentorship, internships and real-world experiences.

"This type of unique opportunity takes students beyond the lecture hall," said Martha Tomas Flynn, director of the Titus Center for Franchising. "Our students are evaluating real business plans from real owners with real stakes on the line and they're doing it alongside accomplished leaders in franchising. That kind of hands-on exposure is exactly what turns a student into a future franchise leader."

Applications for business owners are now open on the official contest page and the window to enter runs through September 18, with the announcement of the top 10 finalists to come September 21. Panel presentations will take place October 27 and the winner will be announced live at UFG headquarters on October 28.

Business owners can learn more, read full contest terms and conditions and apply at www.AccurateFranchising.com .

Contest logo and video can be found in the media kit here .

About Accurate Franchising

Accurate Franchising is a leading franchise development consulting firm that helps entrepreneurs grow their business by becoming franchisors. As part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Accurate Franchising has an intimate understanding of what a franchisor needs to succeed. Accurate Franchising ensures clients benefit from their 40 years of experience advancing brands into world-class, award-winning companies. Accurate Franchising consultants have supported over 800 brands in their franchise development journey. For more information about Accurate Franchising, visit www.AccurateFranchising.com.

About United Franchise Group

Led by Chairman and CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group™ (UFG) is a globally recognized leader in franchising, home to an award-winning family of brands and franchise consulting services. With over 1,600 franchises across more than 60 countries, UFG empowers entrepreneurs through proven franchise systems, multi-unit growth opportunities, and industry-leading support. Its portfolio includes iconic brands like Signarama®, Fully Promoted®, Black Optix Tint®, Transworld Business Advisors®, Exit Factor®, Accurate Franchising™, Franchise Real Estate™, and thriving food concepts under Big Flavor Brands™, such as The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill® and Graze Craze®. With 40 years of franchising experience, UFG and its expert consultants have helped develop over 350 successful franchise brands, supporting thousands of franchisees worldwide. From B2B services to fast-casual dining, UFG offers scalable, high-demand business opportunities backed by comprehensive training, marketing, and operations support. Entrepreneurs choose UFG to lead in their local markets and grow with a trusted network that's driving the future of franchising. With a commitment to rapid growth, UFG continues to expand its global footprint, helping franchise owners thrive in local markets worldwide.