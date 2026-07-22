AppViewX Arms Enterprise CLM Teams for Post-Quantum Migration and AI Adoption in Latest Product Release





The platform’s new release speeds the adoption of hybrid PQC certificates and AI-driven certificate lifecycle management

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppViewX , the leading machine and agent identity security company built for the AI and quantum enterprise, today announced support for hybrid composite post-quantum cryptography (PQC) certificates and the AppViewX Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server.

Hybrid composite PQC certificates allow organizations to adopt quantum-safe cryptography today by combining classical and post-quantum algorithms in a single certificate — enabling a phased transition that protects existing infrastructure without requiring a full cutover.

The AppViewX MCP Server enables AI agents to securely discover, issue, renew, and manage certificates — using the same governance, permissions, and audit controls security teams already rely on. Built on the open Model Context Protocol standard, it gives organizations a secure foundation for autonomous certificate lifecycle management, integrating certificate intelligence directly into AI-based tools and platforms without compromising existing policy enforcement or auditability.

AI agents are becoming part of enterprise infrastructure, accelerating the growth of machine identities, which now outnumber human identities by 144 to 1 . Organizations are simultaneously preparing for the transition to post-quantum cryptography, a priority recently reinforced by the White House’s Executive Order 14412 on Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attacks and modernizing CLM programs to align to 47-day certificate lifespans.

"AI and post-quantum cryptography are reshaping enterprise security at the same time, and organizations need to be ready for both," said Archit Lohokare, CEO of AppViewX. "Hybrid PQC certificates help customers with post-quantum readiness without disruption to their existing environments. And as agent-based identities become embedded in enterprise IT architectures, the AppViewX MCP Server enables AI agents to autonomously discover, renew, and manage certificates at scale. Together, these innovations fuel our vision of giving customers a practical path to modernize certificate lifecycle management for the AI and quantum era."

New capability details:

Hybrid Composite PQC Certificates, which enable organizations to begin their post-quantum migration without disrupting existing environments by combining classical algorithms (RSA or ECC) with the ML-DSA post-quantum algorithm in a single certificate. Includes:

Support spans Root, Intermediate, and End-Entity certificates across the AppViewX PKI hierarchy, maintaining compatibility with legacy applications

PQC can be enabled during Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) migration, accelerating PKI modernization and crypto-agility through a single initiative

Helps organizations prepare for the CA/Browser Forum 's transition to 47-day certificate lifecycles, while CMDB-enriched risk assessments prioritize migration efforts based on business impact



The AppViewX MCP server exposes certificate lifecycle operations as structured, callable actions that AI agents — built on any major agent framework — can invoke in real time. Includes:

AI-initiated certificate requests and renewals triggered by agent-detected expiry or policy events

Automated discovery and inventory of certificates across distributed environments

Policy-compliant issuance workflows enforced at the API layer, preserving security governance

Audit-ready logging of every agent-initiated action for compliance and accountability

The new capabilities build on proven customer success. A​ ​recent customer case study showcased how AppViewX helped an enterprise modernize certificate lifecycle management after years of manual processes and certificate-related outages, helping prepare the organization for the transition to 47-day certificate lifecycles .

“AI agents are expanding the cryptographic attack surface at the exact moment it needs to become quantum-resistant,” said Paul Trulove, Chief Product Officer at AppViewX. “Most organizations are treating these as separate challenges, but they are on a collision course that will change the security landscape at a rate most are ill-prepared to address. AppViewX is converging these challenges onto one platform — giving security teams a single roadmap. Our Summer 2026 release delivers on this promise with built-in support for hybrid PQC certificates and MCP-enabled connectivity to CLM automation.”

Read the full product release here to learn more.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is the leading machine and agent identity security company built for the AI and quantum enterprise, bringing together discovery, automation, control, and intelligence. The AVX Platform helps enterprises reduce risk by providing complete visibility and governance over every machine and AI agent identity, automating their lifecycle, controlling their access, and ensuring compliance at the speed business demands.

Trusted by global enterprises across financial services, healthcare, and technology, AppViewX is recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Certificate Lifecycle Management and KuppingerCole’s Non-Human Identity Management Leadership Compass. For more information, users can visit appviewx.com .

Contact

AppViewX Media

media@appviewx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1356051b-062c-4ff9-8227-4b1ae4b19837