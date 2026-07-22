Infoblox Government Cloud Achieves FedRAMP® Moderate Certification, Bringing Modern DDI and Asset Visibility to Federal Agencies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infoblox, a leading platform for preemptive security and critical network services, today announced that Infoblox Government Cloud has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Moderate certification, enabling federal agencies to use a cloud-managed platform to govern DNS, DHCP, IP address management (DDI) and network-centric asset visibility across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

Delivered through AWS GovCloud (US), Infoblox Government Cloud centralizes policy, automation, visibility and lifecycle management while allowing mission-critical network services to remain distributed where agency architectures and operational requirements demand.

As federal agencies accelerate AI adoption while continuing to modernize cloud infrastructure, the network foundation supporting these efforts has never been more critical. Every user, application, device and workload relies on DDI, yet many agencies still depend on disconnected tools and legacy systems that are not aligned with current National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidance, and that increase operational complexity, limit visibility and introduce unnecessary risk.

“Government agencies are modernizing faster than ever, but modernization isn’t just about moving to the cloud or adopting AI. It’s about building a resilient network foundation that aligns with current NIST guidance,” said Mukesh Gupta, chief product officer, Infoblox. “Infoblox Government Cloud delivers the modern DDI and network-centric asset intelligence agencies need to simplify operations, strengthen resilience and build the trusted foundation that supports today’s mission requirements and tomorrow’s innovations.”

Infoblox Government Cloud runs in AWS GovCloud (US) and includes Infoblox Universal DDI™ Management, Infoblox NIOS-X Servers and Infoblox Universal Asset Insights™.

Together, these capabilities help agencies:

Strengthen Network Resilience: Modernize DDI management with unified control and consistent policies across hybrid environments.

Modernize DDI management with unified control and consistent policies across hybrid environments. Accelerate Cloud Migration and Automation: Replace disconnected tools and manual processes with a single source of truth that enables teams to provision and scale their networks.

Replace disconnected tools and manual processes with a single source of truth that enables teams to provision and scale their networks. Improve Asset Visibility: Automatically discover, validate and enrich asset inventory across cloud and on-premises environments, helping teams eliminate blind spots, improve cyber hygiene and advance Zero Trust initiatives.





FedRAMP provides the standardized federal approach to security assessment and certification for cloud products and services. The Infoblox Government Cloud listing on the FedRAMP Marketplace provides agencies with direct access to the authorization package needed to support agency security assessment and authorization processes. It also gives federal agencies and systems integrators a defined path to evaluate, procure and deploy the service for eligible government environments.

“Infoblox’s FedRAMP Moderate certification represents an important milestone for federal agencies seeking to modernize their network infrastructure while meeting stringent security and compliance requirements,” said Craig P. Abod, president, Carahsoft. “Through our partnership with Infoblox, Carahsoft Technology Corp. and our reseller partners are helping agencies more easily access trusted, cloud-native networking solutions that simplify operations, strengthen cyber resilience and support critical initiatives such as Zero Trust and cloud modernization.”

Together, Universal DDI and Universal Asset Insights give federal agencies a cloud-managed foundation for critical network services and network-centric asset intelligence, helping them implement NIST Special Publication (SP) 800-81 Rev. 3 DNS architecture and resilience guidance, advance Zero Trust and Comply-to-Connect initiatives, and establish the discovery, address management and lifecycle governance needed to complete and sustain the federal IPv6 transition under OMB M-21-07.

To learn more, visit the Infoblox Government Cloud solution page, review the service’s FedRAMP Marketplace listing and read the accompanying blog on modernizing federal critical network services.



About Infoblox

Infoblox is a leading platform for preemptive security and hybrid, multi-cloud networking that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by over 5,700 customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit infoblox.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

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