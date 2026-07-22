Lessing's Hospitality Group Named Campus Dining Services Partner for Genesee Community College in Batavia, NY

BATAVIA, N.Y., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesee Community College (GCC) and Lessing’s Hospitality Group are pleased to announce a new partnership that will bring an enhanced dining experience to students, faculty, staff, and visitors across the GCC campus.

Beginning this fall, Lessing’s will oversee all campus dining operations, introducing refreshed menus, updated dining concepts, and updated meal plan options designed around the needs of the GCC community.

Serving approximately 4,500 students across more than 750 degree and certificate programs, Genesee Community College is a cornerstone of higher education in Western New York and a member of the State University of New York system. Lessing’s brings more than 135 years of hospitality experience to the partnership and currently operates more than 70 academic, healthcare, corporate, and private school dining programs throughout the Northeast and Florida.

About the New Campus Dining Program

Designed to complement the rhythm of campus life, the new dining program will offer students convenient options between classes while creating welcoming spaces for faculty, staff, and visitors to gather throughout the day. Guests can expect updated seasonal menus featuring fresh-prepared offerings, globally inspired selections, and options that accommodate a variety of dietary preferences and lifestyles. Flexible meal plan structures will provide students and staff with choices that fit both their schedules and budgets.

Leadership Perspectives

“Genesee Community College has built a strong and vibrant community in Western New York, and we’re excited to become part of it,” said Kevin Lessing, Executive Vice President of Lessing’s Food Service Management. “Our goal is to establish a dining program that does more than serve meals. We want it to be a meaningful part of the campus experience by offering quality food, exceptional service, and a variety of options that students, faculty, and staff can look forward to every day.”

“At Genesee Community College, we are always looking for ways to enhance the student experience both inside and outside the classroom,” said Rebecca Weller, Vice President of Finance and Administration at Genesee Community College. “We believe Lessing’s shares our commitment to service, quality, and community. Their experience and student-focused approach make them an excellent partner as we continue to invest in the campus experience for our students, faculty, staff, and visitors.”

Transition Timeline and Next Steps

The transition to Lessing’s will take place ahead of the fall semester. Additional details regarding dining locations, hours of operation, and meal plan offerings will be shared with the GCC community in the coming weeks.

About Lessing’s Hospitality Group

Founded in 1890 and family-owned for more than 135 years, Lessing’s Hospitality Group is a leading provider of food service management, catering, and hospitality services. The company operates award-winning restaurants, wedding and catering venues, and dining programs serving colleges and universities, healthcare organizations, private schools, corporations, and cultural institutions throughout New York and Florida. For more information, visit lessings.com.

About Genesee Community College

Genesee Community College is a student-first, comprehensive community college located in Batavia, NY serving students both locally within Western New York and globally across the world. With a commitment to academic excellence, accessibility, and student success, GCC offers a wide range of degree and certificate programs, workforce development opportunities, and transfer pathways designed to prepare students for continued education and meaningful careers. For more information, visit genesee.edu.

Contact:

press@lessings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3b196d7-037d-4e80-975f-d8405da12c3a