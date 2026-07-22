HRCI Announces Master Certificate in Human Resources for HR Professionals, People Managers, and Business Leaders

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI, the career partner for the human resources profession, today announced the availability of the HRCI Master Certificate in Human Resources. Designed specifically for HR professionals, people managers, and business leaders, the comprehensive certificate program delivers deep expertise across the strategic, legal, analytic, and operational disciplines that define high-impact HR in today’s global workplaces.

The Master Certificate in Human Resources provides 96 HR credit hours, applicable as recertification credit for those who hold HRCI certifications. The program includes 24 required courses—accessible anytime from a computer, tablet, or smartphone—including:

Generative AI for HR Professionals

Supporting Health and Wellness

Compensation Systems

Measuring Progress in Workplace Ethics

Developing a People Strategy



The Master Certificate in Human Resources is available both as a standalone purchase or as part of HRCI ONE, HRCI's all-access subscription to the full suite of HRCI products, including the HRCI Learning Center, certification programs, exam preparation, and more.

Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, and CEO of HRCI, said, “In our 2026 State of HR report, HR professionals who feel prepared at work are more likely to feel happy about the work they do. By being better equipped to navigate change and support business objectives, they are recognized as trusted leaders whose guidance is valued.”

Shelie Gustafson, GPHR, SPHR, HRCI board member and certification council liaison, shared, “Strategic HR is about helping organizations achieve better business outcomes through leadership, talent, and culture. The HRCI Master Certificate in Human Resources equips professionals with the knowledge and strategic perspective to influence decisions, lead transformation, and create lasting organizational value.”

ABOUT HRCI

HRCI is the career partner for the human resource profession, supporting HR professionals and the organizations that rely on them. Through applied learning, professional connection, and globally trusted standards, HRCI helps HR thrive as the workplace evolves.

For decades, HRCI has set the standard for HR excellence, building a community of certified professionals in over 150 countries. By connecting strategy to practice, HRCI equips HR leaders with the real-world knowledge to drive business forward and shape the Future of Work.

To learn more about HRCI, please visit hrci.org.