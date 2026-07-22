A. Duie Pyle Highlights Box Truck Services to Tackle Surging Demand for Flexible Freight

The Northeast’s leading supply chain provider offers box truck brokerage solutions for oversized, high-value and time-sensitive shipments requiring specialized transportation support

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As supply chains become more complex, shippers are increasingly seeking transportation options that align with the specific needs of their freight. While traditional less-than-truckload and truckload services remain essential for many shipments, some freight requires a different approach based on its size, handling requirements, delivery timeline or value. A. Duie Pyle (Pyle) a premier, 102-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, is helping customers navigate these challenges through its box truck brokerage services.

Pyle’s box truck brokerage services provide flexible capacity for shipment sizes too big for less-than-truckload but not large enough for truckload, with ideal freight typically ranging from 16 to 26 feet and weighing under 10,000 pounds. Common applications include long or oversized products, large crates, machinery and equipment, office furniture, retail fixtures and displays, cabinets, automotive parts, conveyors and other high-value shipments.

Box trucks provide direct point-to-point transportation, dock-high equipment, optional liftgate and pallet jack capabilities. This approach is well-suited for freight requiring careful handling and higher-value shipments, while giving customers another option for specialized transportation needs.

Box truck capacity also supports time-sensitive and short-term shipping needs, including same-day deliveries, night and weekend service, locations requiring liftgate access and situations where customers need additional support due to driver vacations, equipment breakdowns or seasonal demand spikes. For shippers that need a truck just for a day or coverage during a busy period, Pyle’s brokerage network provides access to the equipment needed without a long-term commitment.

"Every shipment has different requirements, and selecting the right transportation approach starts with understanding the freight, timeline and customer’s operational needs," said Craig Lough, director of strategic planning at A. Duie Pyle. "Our brokerage team understands the types of shipments that benefit from box truck capacity and works with customers to identify when this option can provide the right combination of equipment, service and support."

Pyle’s box truck brokerage services are supported by the same team of experienced transportation professionals that customers have relied on for over a century, combining nationwide reach with the responsiveness and personal service the company is known for. Through its broad portfolio of transportation services, Pyle helps shippers determine the best approach for their freight and keep operations moving.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.