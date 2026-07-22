DP World Data Shows Brazilian Businesses Prioritizing AI, New Markets, Infrastructure

SAO PAULO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian businesses are placing artificial intelligence (AI), expanding consumer demand, and stronger infrastructure at the center of their growth strategies, according to new findings from DP World’s Global Trade Observatory.

The international survey, which included 142 supply chain and logistics executives in Brazil, found that Brazilian companies are significantly more likely than their global peers to view AI as a critical driver of future growth. Deploying AI was selected by 66% of Brazil respondents as among their top three business growth drivers over the next one to three years, compared with 43% globally.

Brazilian respondents also identified growing demand from new markets and consumers (54%) and improved infrastructure and transport capacity (51%) among their leading growth priorities. More than one-third (37%) pointed to the emergence of new value chains, including those linked to new materials and technologies.

The findings underscore the increasing importance of integrated logistics and resilient supply chains as Brazilian businesses expand into new markets and manage more complex trade flows.

Brazilian companies also stood out in their expectations for how technology will reshape global trade over the next five to eight years. AI solutions were selected by 79% of Brazil respondents among the technologies expected to have the greatest impact on global trade, compared with 54% globally. Automation ranked second in Brazil, selected by 54% of respondents.

Key findings include:

66% of Brazil respondents selected the deployment of AI as among their top three business growth drivers

54% identified growing demand from new markets and consumers as a leading growth priority

79% of respondents said AI will have the greatest impact on global trade within the next five to eight years





DP World, whose operations in Brazil are anchored by one of the country’s largest private multipurpose terminals at Santos, has seen growing demand for integrated logistics solutions spanning port operations, freight forwarding, warehousing, customs support, multimodal transport and contract logistics.

The findings come as Brazil continues to strengthen its position in global trade. According to Brazil’s Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, the country’s exports reached a record US$348.7 billion in 2025, up 3.5% year-on-year despite a challenging international environment.

To support growing trade demand and strengthen connectivity to emerging markets, DP World recently launched its Brazil-Africa Link, an integrated logistics corridor connecting Brazilian exporters with African markets through DP World’s ports in Angola and Mozambique and its logistics operations in South Africa.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “These survey results reflect the strong momentum of Brazilian businesses and their growing focus on technology, infrastructure, and international expansion. We are seeing growing demand for integrated logistics solutions as companies expand into new markets and operate across increasingly complex supply chains.”

DP World continues to invest in infrastructure and logistics capacity across Brazil to support customer growth. In December 2025, the company announced a R$1.6 billion investment at its Santos terminal to increase capacity to 2.1 million TEUs by 2028.

Beyond terminal operations, DP World has also expanded its freight-forwarding network across Brazil, with Porto Alegre becoming its sixth freight forwarding office in the country, alongside Santos, São Paulo, Campinas, Itajaí, and Curitiba.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.