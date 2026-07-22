Hankook Tire Gauge Index Reveals Rising Off-Road Interest Across U.S.

New survey findings reveal insights into Americans’ attitudes toward all-terrain driving and off-road capable tires

Hankook Tire’s Gauge Index, the longest running survey of driver behavior in the tire industry, examines tire solutions for navigating any road

Tracks evolving automotive trends to inform product development, including Dynapro



NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer shifts into high gear, Americans are eager to hit the road in search of adventure, ready to make every drive count. The latest Hankook Gauge Index finds that nearly two-thirds (64%) of U.S. drivers are interested in taking an all-terrain or off-road driving adventure, almost double the number who expressed interest just one year ago (34%).

Younger drivers show the highest enthusiasm for off-roading, with nearly three-quarters of Gen Z (74%) and Millennials (72%) saying they are interested in taking an off-road trip. Interest is less robust among older generations; however, more than half of Gen X drivers (57%) say they would like to take an off-road adventure, and 4 in 10 (42%) Boomers are looking for the thrill of off-roading.





Wooded Trails Win the All-Terrain Domain

An all-terrain excursion could mean driving through wooded trails, tackling sand or desert terrain, climbing rocky landscapes, or powering through wet and muddy conditions. Nearly half (45%) of those surveyed prefer wooded trails by a wide margin, followed by desert driving at only 17%. More experienced drivers show a stronger preference for forested routes, with Gen X (50%) and Boomers (49%) more likely to choose wooded trails than Gen Z (39%) or Millennials (43%). At the same time, younger drivers are more interested in a different landscape, with Gen Z (20%) and Millennials (21%) more likely than older generations to opt for a desert environment.

Drivers Prefer SUVs over Pickup Trucks to Go Off-Road

When asked what their ideal vehicle would be for an off-road trip, more than half (52%) of drivers say they would take an SUV, vs. 36% who would opt for a pickup truck. Across vehicle types, including SUVs, pickup trucks, and sedans, drivers show a clear preference for gas-powered vehicles for off-road use. Nearly 8 in 10 (79%) of those who would choose an SUV prefer a gas-powered one. That jumps to nearly 9 in 10 (87%) for pickup devotees. And 7 in 10 (69%) of those opting for a sedan prefer gas vs. electric vehicles.

Choosing the Right Tire for the Right Off-Road Adventure

When drivers were asked what is most important in a tire designed for off-road driving, 42% of respondents say traction control across varying surfaces is their top priority. Other factors, such as durability and performance on rough terrain, also influence how drivers evaluate tires for off-road use.

These preferences highlight the need for tires that perform strongly across different types of terrain, from wooded trails to desert environments, underscoring that tire choices have become a key part of how drivers prepare for off-road trips.

Off-Road Interest Accelerates Across Generations

The latest Hankook Gauge Index shows that interest in off-road adventures is strong among drivers of all ages, especially younger generations. As more drivers explore wooded trails, desert roads, and other all-terrain environments, they consistently identify vehicle choice, powertrain, and tire performance, particularly traction across varying surfaces, as essential to their off-road experience. Hankook Tire continues to focus product development on its high-performance and rugged Dynapro tire portfolio, helping drivers tackle any road condition with confidence and convenience.

The Hankook Gauge Index is a survey of Americans' attitudes and opinions about driving, fielded since 2014. The latest survey was conducted on June 5 through June 8, polling 1,000 randomly selected American drivers aged 18 and older.

With insights from its ongoing consumer research, Hankook Tire is expanding its presence in North America, the world’s largest SUV market, with its SUV-focused tire brand, Dynapro. The company regularly supplies original equipment (OE) tires for leading SUV and pickup truck models, including the Ford F-150 and vehicles from General Motors brands such as Chevrolet and GMC. Through these efforts, Hankook Tire continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the automotive industry.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing, and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Contact

Derek Brewer

Brodeur Partners

dbrewer@brodeur.com

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