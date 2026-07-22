Finacity Facilitates USD 200 Million Receivables Financing Facility for Vibrantz Technologies Inc.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, ("Finacity") announced that it has successfully facilitated a USD 200 million receivables financing facility funded by a global investment firm and its credit funds and accounts for Vibrantz Technologies Inc. ("Vibrantz"). The facility is collateralized by certain accounts receivables originated by Vibrantz and its subsidiaries, including trade receivables originated in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Australia, Finland, Japan, and Mexico. Finacity acts as the administrator for the program, providing analytic and execution support, and is responsible for ongoing program administration and reporting.

Antonio Pugas, Vibrantz's Senior Vice President and Treasurer, stated: "This transaction is an important step in diversifying Vibrantz's funding sources and strengthening our capital structure as we continue to grow globally. We appreciate the work Finacity has done in facilitating this milestone financing and look forward to a strong continued partnership with Finacity and the broader funding community."

About Finacity

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity also facilitates off-balance sheet securitizations under both US GAAP and IFRS, the latter through investments and services from its subsidiary, Finacity Asset Management. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

About Vibrantz Technologies Inc.

Vibrantz is a leading global provider of specialty chemicals and materials solutions whose purpose is to bring color, performance, and vibrancy to life. Our technologies improve the functionality, safety, and/or aesthetics of products across an array of applications and make their way into myriad consumer products. With key competencies in particle engineering, glass and ceramic science, and color technology, Vibrantz has leading positions in specialty mineral and chemical additives for batteries, electronic components, agriculture, and construction; pigments for paints and coatings, thermoset plastics, and thermoplastics; and high-performance glass coatings and porcelain enamel solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company employs approximately 4,500 people and operates in 55 manufacturing sites across six continents. Visit vibrantz.com to learn more.

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

FINACITY CORPORATION

Jason Kim

Tel: +1 (203) 428-3520

JKim@wofinacity.com