Teraco Co-Founder Behind $3.5 Billion Digital Realty Exit Invests in Panda Hub After Booking as a Customer

TORONTO, ON, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Panda Hub, the car detailing and car care platform serving customers in 100+ cities and expanding rapidly across the United States and Canada, announced a strategic investment from technology entrepreneur Matt Tagg.



Tagg founded Webafrica in 1997 and built it into one of South Africa’s largest internet service providers. He is also a co-founder of Teraco Data Environments, Africa’s largest data centre operator, which was acquired by NYSE-listed Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) in a transaction that valued the business at approximately $3.5 billion.



His path to the investment began not in a boardroom but in his own driveway. After booking a Panda Hub Revive Package for his vehicle in Orlando, Florida, Tagg was impressed enough by the experience that he contacted the company’s operations manager and asked to be introduced to co-founders Reza Ahmadi and Abdullah Sharief directly.



“I have spent nearly three decades building and backing technology companies, and the pattern I look for is a team turning a fragmented, offline industry into a simple digital experience,” said Tagg. “I found Panda Hub as a customer first. The service was good enough that I wanted to know who was behind it. Panda Hub is doing for car care what the best platforms did for travel and home services, and I believe it can define this category.”



Panda Hub connects vehicle owners with vetted professional detailers who perform services at the customer’s home or workplace. Customers book online in minutes and choose from services ranging from interior and exterior car detailing to paint correction. The platform serves a growing base of individual vehicle owners as well as enterprise and fleet clients. Panda Hub ranked #7 on Deloitte’s 2025 Technology Fast 50 Companies-to-Watch list with 683% three-year revenue growth, and has serviced more than 70,000 vehicles to date.



The investment comes as demand for professional, on-demand car care accelerates. Grand View Research estimates the global car detailing services market at USD 41.4 billion in 2024, with North America accounting for approximately 35 percent of global revenue. Within that market, mobile and app-based booking is shifting an industry long dominated by fixed-location shops toward convenience-first, at-home service, the exact shift Panda Hub was built for.



“Matt reached out to us as a happy customer, which is the best possible start to an investor relationship,” said Reza Ahmadi, co-founder and CEO of Panda Hub. “He built companies that became core internet infrastructure for an entire continent. Bringing that operator experience onto our cap table strengthens us as we work to revolutionize how North America takes care of its cars, from a single mobile detail to complete car care.”



Tagg joins Panda Hub’s existing group of backers and will support the company as it continues its North American expansion, scales its enterprise and fleet business, and prepares to introduce new membership and rewards offerings. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.



About Panda Hub



Panda Hub is a car detailing and car care platform headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Available in 100+ cities across the United States and Canada, Panda Hub connects customers with vetted professional detailers for at-home and at-work services, including interior and exterior detailing, and paint protection services. The company has serviced more than 70,000 vehicles and ranked #7 on Deloitte’s 2025 Technology Fast 50 Companies-to-Watch list with 683% three-year revenue growth. Learn more at https://www.pandahub.com.



About Matt Tagg



Matt Tagg is a technology entrepreneur and investor based in Orlando, Florida. He founded Webafrica, one of South Africa’s largest internet service providers, and co-founded Teraco Data Environments, Africa’s largest data centre operator, acquired by NYSE-listed Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) in a transaction that valued the business at approximately $3.5 billion.



Media Contact



Reza Ahmadi



Co-founder and CEO | Panda Hub



reza@pandahub.com



https://thenewsfront.com/teraco-co-founder-behind-3-5-billion-digital-realty-exit-invests-in-panda-hub-after-booking-as-a-customer/