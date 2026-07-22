AlgoSec Horizon A33.30 eliminates security silos, accelerates application delivery, automates policy management and continuously reduces cyber risk

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec , global leader in application-centric security management, today announced the latest release of Horizon A33.30, its unified platform for securing application connectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The release helps security teams accelerate secure application delivery, reduce operational complexity and strengthen policy governance.

As enterprises accelerate cloud adoption, AI initiatives and digital transformation, security teams are under increasing pressure to enable business innovation without compromising security or compliance. Yet many organizations continue to rely on fragmented security tools, disconnected workflows and manual processes that slow application delivery, increase operational costs and create unnecessary risk.

Horizon A33.30 helps organizations break down those silos. The platform brings together application, policy, risk and compliance context so security teams can govern secure application connectivity without having to rely on a patchwork of isolated security tools.

"Security should never be the reason business slows down," said Eran Shiff, Chief Product Officer at AlgoSec. "Today's enterprises don't need another point product – they need a unified platform that understands applications, business context and risk across every environment. Horizon enables organizations to replace fragmented security operations with intelligent automation, giving them the confidence to innovate faster while reducing operational complexity and cyber risk."

With Horizon A33.30, organizations can:

Unify security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments: Modern enterprises operate across data centers, public cloud, private cloud, SDN, Kubernetes and SaaS environments. But security operations often remain fragmented across tools and teams. Horizon A33.30 gives security teams a unified way to govern application connectivity and policy across this complex infrastructure. The release expands support for Check Point Smart-1 Cloud , including traffic simulation, query and risk assessment capabilities. The release also expands support for additional cloud-managed security platforms, including Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager capabilities, Azure Firewall automation, Google Cloud security services and AWS Network Firewall – giving security teams a single operational view of application connectivity and policy across their entire infrastructure.

Accelerate secure application delivery: Rather than treating security as a bottleneck, Horizon A33.30 helps organizations securely deliver applications faster without compromising governance, compliance or control. Combining AI-powered application discovery , flow-level recertification, traffic simulation, impact analysis and policy automation , the platform enables Security and networking teams to gain deep visibility into application dependencies before implementing changes, dramatically reducing deployment delays, troubleshooting time and business disruption.

Transform security operations through intelligent automation: One in five organizations still relies primarily on manual security processes. Horizon A33.30 introduces expanded automation capabilities that eliminate manual policy management while maintaining governance. Enhanced workflows, Azure Firewall automation, new REST APIs, AI-powered natural language queries and streamlined user experiences help security teams automate repetitive work, reduce human error and focus on strategic security initiatives instead of operational overhead.

Continuously reduce cyber risk and strengthen compliance: Security is most effective when it's continuous, not reactive. Horizon A33.30 introduces new compliance reporting for NIS2, updated PCI DSS and SWIFT frameworks, expanded risk intelligence, customizable tag-based risk definitions and enhanced cloud security analysis, enabling organizations to continuously identify, prioritize and remediate risk while maintaining audit-ready compliance across hybrid environments.

To learn more about the new Horizon A33.30 product release, click here .

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to securely accelerate application delivery up to 100 times faster by automating application connectivity and security policy across the hybrid network environment.

With two decades of expertise securing hybrid networks, over 2300 of the world's most complex organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads.

AlgoSec Horizon platform utilizes advanced AI capabilities, enabling users to automatically discover and identify their business applications across multi-clouds, and remediate risks more effectively. It serves as a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues across the hybrid network environment, to ensure ongoing adherence to internet security standards, industry, and internal regulations.

Additionally, organizations can leverage intelligent change automation to streamline security change processes, thus improving security and agility.