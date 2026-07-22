US Payments Forum Publishes Primer on Agentic Commerce

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum today announced the publication of a new white paper, “Agentic Commerce: A Primer for the Payments Industry.” Agentic commerce introduces a new class of payment initiation that existing frameworks were not designed to accommodate. The white paper provides industry constituents with a fundamental understanding of how AI agents participate in commerce today and how that participation may evolve.

“Agentic commerce has created an inflection point for how consumer intent and authorization are understood in transactions,” said Devon Rohrer, Managing Director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “AI agents are becoming autonomous participants in the payment process, capable of initiating transactions on behalf of shoppers. We created this resource to serve as a 'starting point' for stakeholders navigating this reality.”

The white paper explores the following topics:

How agentic commerce differs from traditional e-commerce

Emerging AI agent use cases across retail, travel, subscriptions, and replenishment

Customer-, merchant-, and agent-initiated transaction models (CIT, MIT and AIT)

Consent, delegated authority, and trust frameworks

Emerging protocols supporting agentic commerce

Security challenges including prompt injection, Know Your Agent (KYA), and fraud mitigation

Actionable considerations for merchants, issuers, networks, payment service providers, and digital wallets





By organizing these issues in one document, the Forum aims to help payments stakeholders build a shared foundation before agentic commerce becomes more embedded in everyday payment experiences. The white paper does not prescribe a single approach or standard. Instead, it identifies the areas where clearer education, cross-ecosystem dialogue and practical preparation will be important as AI agents continue to advance.

The white paper was developed by the Forum’s Emerging Payments and Payments Fraud Working Committees. It is one of many agentic commerce-focused initiatives underway at the Secure Technology Alliance, the U.S. Payment’s Forum’s parent organization.

Companies, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming agentic-centered projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members gain access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

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Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

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Montner Tech PR