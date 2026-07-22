Paychex Named One of Selling Power’s 60 Best Companies to Sell For

For the 13th time, Paychex named one of Selling Power’s 60 Best Companies to Sell

Recognition highlights Paychex’s high-performance, growth-oriented sales culture, and strong career development opportunities

Sales professionals supported by advanced enablement tools, AI-powered insights, and award-winning training programs

Company invests in continuous coaching, mentorship, and leadership pathways for long-term career growth





ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paychex (Nasdaq: PAYX), a leading provider of expert-enabled HR, payroll, and benefits, has been honored by Selling Power as one of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For. This is the 13th time the company has been included on the annual list, demonstrating Paychex’s longstanding commitment to developing talent, investing in innovative solutions, and driving consistent sales excellence.

“At Paychex, we believe in building a strong culture where great salespeople can thrive and do work that genuinely makes a difference,” said Chad Parodi, senior vice president of HR and benefits services at Paychex. “That’s why we’re proud to be named among the best companies to sell for over the last 13 years. We offer a high-growth environment where sales professionals can build long-term careers, expand their skills, and pursue leadership opportunities. Supported by strong marketing enablement, coaching, and collaboration, our team is focused on delivering purpose-driven solutions that help businesses succeed.”

The Paychex sales organization works cross-functionally with teams across the company to stay agile in a rapidly evolving market. Supported by advanced enablement tools, AI-powered insights, and rich data resources, Paychex equips its sales professionals to work more efficiently, reduce administrative burden, and focus on high-value interactions. This integrated approach enhances the buying experience for customers and enables Paychex to deliver tailored HR, benefits, insurance, and payroll solutions that help businesses succeed.

“The 60 Best Companies to Sell For have demonstrated remarkable success and growth by elevating their sales teams to new heights,” said Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner. “These companies have invested in comprehensive training programs, cutting-edge tools, and supportive work environments that empower their sales professionals to excel. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration, they have set a high standard in the competitive world of sales."

To learn more about Paychex’s awards and honors, please see the awards page on the Paychex website.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) provides a comprehensive suite of expert-enabled technology and advisory solutions that help businesses manage HR, payroll, and benefits. Serving approximately 840,000 customers and paying 1 in 11 U.S. private sector workers, Paychex combines scale, trusted expertise, and innovation to help businesses succeed. Built on more than 50 years of workforce experience and one of the industry’s largest proprietary HR datasets, Paychex’s WISE agentic AI platform embeds intelligence directly into workflows to improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and deliver better outcomes. Learn more at paychex.com.