Applied Rating Index Q2 2026 Results Released

Toronto, ON, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the second quarter of 2026 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry's premium rate index. In Q2 2026, average premiums for both Personal Auto and Personal Property lines increased year over year. Alberta saw the highest increase in both lines, at 22.6% for Personal Auto and 11.9% for Personal Property, while Quebec saw the lowest increase, at 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. Quarter over quarter, premium rate change increased for Personal Auto in Alberta and the Atlantic Provinces but decreased in Ontario and Quebec, while Personal Property increased in all provinces except Ontario and Quebec. Key findings for Q2 2026 include:

Personal Auto: Personal Auto premium rate change increased 21.8% versus Q2 2025. Personal Auto premium rate change increased 0.1% versus Q1 2026.

Personal Property: Personal Property premium rate change increased 5.8% versus Q2 2025. Personal Property premium rate change increased 0.8% versus Q1 2026.

Provinces: Across Personal Auto, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic Provinces saw year-over-year increases of 22.6%, 7.0%, 0.9%, and 9.4%, respectively. Quarter over quarter, Alberta and the Atlantic Provinces saw increases of 4.1% and 2.4%, respectively, while Ontario and Quebec saw decreases of -0.1% and -1.8%, respectively.

For Personal Property, Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic Provinces, and Saskatchewan & Manitoba saw year-over-year increases of 11.9%, 1.9%, 4.2%, 0.7%, 8.9%, and 10.8%, respectively. Quarter over quarter, Alberta, British Columbia, the Atlantic Provinces, and Saskatchewan & Manitoba saw increases of 2.0%, 1.9%, 1.1%, and 3.5%, respectively, while Ontario and Quebec experienced decreases of -0.1% and -1.9%, respectively.

"Premium rates for Personal Auto and Personal Property continued to climb across Canada in the second quarter, with Alberta again driving the sharpest increases in both lines," said Steve Whitelaw, SVP and general manager, Applied Systems Canada. "The Applied Rating Index continues to give brokers and insurers a clear, real-time view of where rates are moving so they can respond to their clients and markets with confidence."

The Applied Rating Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for Personal Auto and Personal Property (Homeowners) insurance premium rate changes. Analyzing quotes completed, the Applied Rating Index measures the increase or decrease in average premium rate trends across Canada. The Applied Rating Index is the most complete depiction of the premium rate trends being experienced by consumers, brokerages, and their insurers across the Canadian market.

Download the complete Q2 2026 Applied Rating Index report here.

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.