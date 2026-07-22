Acronis Announces New #TeamUp Partnership in Brazil with Flamengo Supported by BTO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced a new #TeamUp partnership in Brazil with the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, the country's most recognized football club, and BTO, a Brazilian managed IT services provider (MSP).

Through the partnership, Acronis will become the Official Cyber Protection Partner of Flamengo. BTO will serve as the Acronis Delivery Partner and #CyberFit Partner, the MSP responsible for delivering Acronis’ natively integrated cybersecurity and data protection solutions to support the club's IT infrastructure and digital resilience, as well as supporting the implementation and ongoing management of the solutions, as part of Acronis' #TeamUp program.





“Flamengo is a club with extraordinary reach, history, and passion, and we are proud to welcome them to the Acronis #TeamUp program, further expanding our sports presence in LATAM,” said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis. “As one of Brazil’s most iconic football clubs, Flamengo represents the scale, energy, and digital demands of modern professional sports. Together with BTO, we are helping deliver modern cyber protection that supports Flamengo’s operations, strengthens resilience, and enables the club to stay focused on performance both on and off the pitch.”

The partnership, officially titled “Flamengo #TeamUp with BTO,” brings together Acronis’ integrated cyber protection technology, BTO’s local expertise across Brazil, and Flamengo’s world-class sports brand. As sports organizations increasingly rely on digital systems to manage operations, content, communications, and fan engagement, cyber protection plays a critical role in helping clubs protect data, maintain continuity, and stay ready for what comes next.

“This partnership reinforces Flamengo's strategy of connecting major brands to its ecosystem and generating value across different fronts,” said Marcos Senna, Flamengo’s Commercial Director. “With Acronis, alongside BTO, we broaden our activation possibilities and strengthen our commercial platform, while also bringing internal benefits to the club's operations.”

Based in Itu, São Paulo, and operating throughout Brazil, BTO will deliver Acronis’ cyber protection capabilities to Flamengo as the club’s trusted MSP partner. The collaboration reflects BTO’s ongoing focus on helping Brazilian organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture with proven, scalable solutions.

“BTO is proud to partner with Acronis and Flamengo through this #TeamUp initiative,” Gilmar Eles Jr., Managing Partner at BTO. “As the Acronis Delivery Partner and #CyberFit Partner, we are committed to bringing advanced, reliable cyber protection to organizations across Brazil. Supporting a club with the scale and visibility of Flamengo is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate the value of secure, resilient technology.”

As part of the partnership, Acronis, BTO and Flamengo will collaborate on a series of visibility initiatives, including social media content, integration into Flamengo's CRM through email communications, placements in FlamengoTV broadcasts, brand exposure at the Ninho do Urubu Training Center and a future case study.

This new partnership expands Acronis’ global #TeamUp program, which connects professional sports organizations with local MSPs to deliver cyber protection, while creating meaningful visibility and engagement opportunities across the sports ecosystem.

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/en/msp-sports/



About BTO

BTO is a Brazilian technology company specializing in cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure, managed services, and digital transformation. Headquartered in Itu, São Paulo, the company serves organizations across Brazil, helping businesses modernize their IT environments while strengthening cyber resilience and operational efficiency.

As a trusted Managed Service Provider (MSP) and strategic technology partner, BTO delivers end-to-end solutions that combine consulting, implementation, monitoring, and ongoing support. Through strong partnerships with leading global technology vendors, BTO enables organizations to protect critical data, optimize operations, and accelerate innovation with confidence.

With a customer-centric approach and a highly specialized technical team, BTO is committed to delivering secure, scalable, and business-driven technology solutions that empower organizations to grow in an increasingly digital world.

About Flamengo

Founded in 1895, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo is more than a football team: it is a national symbol, a cultural phenomenon and a passion that unites generations across Brazil. With more than 45 million fans, Flamengo has the largest club fanbase in the world — a true nation. Recognized for its history, achievements and passionate supporters, the club has become a benchmark in sports management, digital engagement and fan connection around the world.

Flamengo is the only major club in Brazil with a high-performance sports structure. It has around 1,500 athletes across 10 sports, and over the past 10 years it has developed more than 5,000 athletes in its youth categories.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fa5c3e5-2f20-4fab-84f6-aaa05598672c