New Notified/PRWeek Report Reveals How Brands Are Rethinking Content for AI Search

Key Facts:

PR Case Studies: In the new report, “AI Is Your Audience: Making Your Content Soar,” six in-house and agency leaders share how to earn attention in the era of AI-generated answers.





In the new report, “AI Is Your Audience: Making Your Content Soar,” six in-house and agency leaders share how to earn attention in the era of AI-generated answers. Brand Size Matters Less: As AI platforms become the new starting point for search, what gets surfaced depends heavily on how well content is structured and whether it provides clear, credible information that AI can quickly interpret, validate and use to form answers.





As AI platforms become the new starting point for search, what gets surfaced depends heavily on how well content is structured and whether it provides clear, credible information that AI can quickly interpret, validate and use to form answers. A Framework for AI Visibility: Notified’s data-backed SOAR Content Framework™ focuses on four key signals AI models evaluate when selecting content: structure, originality, authority and recency.





NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified and PRWeek have launched a new report designed to help communications teams improve brand visibility in the era of AI-generated answers.

Providing practical guidance, “AI Is Your Audience: Making Your Content Soar” features case studies from Ally Financial, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Ford Motor Company, Frantz Marketing Solutions, Nestlé and Sandy Hook Promise built on the principles of Notified’s SOAR Content Framework.

The framework is based on an analysis of more than 250,000 press releases and nearly a quarter of a billion AI citations. SOAR (Structure, Originality, Authority and Recency) identifies the key signals AI systems use to evaluate and select content and provides a data-backed model for understanding what gets surfaced, trusted and cited in AI answers.

The new report includes exclusive brand content examples showing how each SOAR pillar is applied in practice.

“PR teams are focused on earning attention with the right audience, but today that audience increasingly encounters information about a company through AI,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “This changes the work of public relations pros, but it does not replace the fundamentals. In the new answer economy, well-structured, accurate content still wins — now, it must be understood by both machines and humans.”

Real Case Studies on How to Earn AI Attention

In the report, AI visibility strategies are illustrated through contributions from in-house and agency leaders:

Ian Cohen - Head of Creative and Content, Ford Motor Company

Head of Creative and Content, Ford Motor Company Susan Frantz - CEO and Founder, Frantz Marketing Solutions

CEO and Founder, Frantz Marketing Solutions Lisa Gibby - Deputy EVP and Chief Communications Officer, Nestlé

Deputy EVP and Chief Communications Officer, Nestlé Jackie Hartzell - Head of External Communications, Ally Financial

Head of External Communications, Ally Financial Aimee Thunberg - Head of Communications, Sandy Hook Promise

Head of Communications, Sandy Hook Promise Erin Wolford – Vice President of Communications, Chipotle Mexican Grill





Key takeaways include:

How to structure content to help AI systems quickly identify key facts, entities and context without sacrificing readability for human audiences



Why proprietary data, first-party research and authentic human expertise help earn AI citations



How to improve visibility over time by continuously refreshing, republishing and expanding high-performing content to maintain AI relevance





“When I first learned about Notified’s SOAR Content Framework, I immediately recognized its potential to help communicators meet the moment we're all in,” said Gideon Fidelzeid, VP and Editorial Director of Custom at PRWeek. “I’m proud to play a part in producing a report that brings this thinking to life through real-world examples while clearly demonstrating how it can be applied.”



Download the report to explore the brand case studies.









About Notified

Notified, Equiniti’s market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OS™ and IR Hub™. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified’s solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.



Media Contact

press@notified.com

How to Improve Brand Visibility in AI Answers: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)



How Is AI Changing Brand Visibility?

AI systems are becoming a primary gateway for information, generating answers by selecting and synthesizing content from multiple sources. This shifts visibility from ranking-based search results to selection-based outcomes, where content must be clear, verifiable and well-structured to be included.

Does Brand Size Still Determine Visibility In AI-Generated Answers?

Brand size plays a smaller role in AI visibility than it does in traditional search. Notified’s SOAR Content Framework case study found that content performance is driven more by how well information is structured. In one example, an earnings press release from American Battery Technology Company generated more than 1,600 AI citations in 30 days, outperforming both a comparable peer and a nationally recognized retail brand, highlighting how well-structured, credible content can outperform larger competitors.

What Type of Content Do AI Models Prioritize?

AI systems prioritize content that is well-structured, original, authoritative and recent. Content that clearly presents key facts, includes named entities and provides verifiable information is more likely to be selected and cited in AI-generated answers.

Does AI Use Press Releases as Source Material?

Yes. Notified’s study of 8,000 GlobeNewswire-distributed press releases published in June 2026 found that 99.3% were cited by AI platforms ChatGPT or Claude, highlighting the role of press releases as widely used source inputs for AI-generated answers.

How Quickly Can Content Be Discovered by AI Systems?

AI visibility can begin within hours. Notified’s study of 8,000 GlobeNewswire-distributed press releases published in June 2026 found an average time to first AI citation of just eight hours, with most citations occurring within the first 24 hours - indicating how quickly AI systems evaluate and incorporate new content.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10c75086-813e-4783-bd98-f6cce658f149

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31721ef3-01be-49bf-9a21-cf4847a5f2e6

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.