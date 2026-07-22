Associa Cares Canada Proposes CA$100,000 Earmark for Ontario Wildfire Relief

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, today announced that Associa Cares Canada has earmarked CA$100,000 to support wildfire relief efforts for residents and communities impacted by the ongoing devastation across Ontario.

The earmark comes as wildfires continue to intensify across northwestern Ontario, prompting evacuations, highway closures, air quality warnings and emergency response efforts throughout the region. Reports indicate more than 100 active wildfires are burning across the Thunder Bay region, with extreme heat intensifying fire conditions and heavy smoke across the province.

“As wildfires continue to threaten communities across Ontario, Associa Cares Canada is committed to helping provide timely support where it is needed most,” said John Carona, CEO of Associa. “This proposed earmark reflects our continued commitment to standing with residents, families and communities during moments of crisis and helping them begin the path toward recovery.”

Relief grants made available through this earmark will support both individuals directly impacted by the wildfires and organizations providing critical response and recovery services. Funding may be awarded to eligible individuals who apply for assistance, as well as organizations actively engaged in wildfire response, including containment efforts, rescue operations, debris removal, and the delivery of essential services to affected individuals and communities.[DK1]

“"The devastating wildfires have left countless individuals, families, and communities facing unimaginable loss. As a Canadian registered charity, we recognize the importance of standing together during times of crisis, and we are proud that Associa Cares Canada can provide meaningful support when it is needed most,” said Jeff Lack, president of Wilson Blanchard Management and Associa Cares Canada board member. “To those who have been impacted by these wildfires, please know that you are not alone. If you need assistance, we encourage you to apply for aid and let us be part of your journey toward recovery. For those who are in a position to give, we invite you to join us in bringing hope and relief to families and communities as they begin to rebuild."

Associa Cares Canada provides financial assistance to individuals and families whose primary residences have been damaged or destroyed by natural or human-made disasters. From house fires to severe weather events and large-scale emergencies, the organization helps bridge the gap during some of life’s most difficult moments, giving families support when they need it most.

Created by Associa and its family of management companies, Associa Cares Canada reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to bringing positive impact and meaningful value to the communities it serves. Through donations from Associa team members, business partners, concerned citizens and community supporters, the organization provides relief grants and charitable support that help families begin the recovery process with dignity and hope.

Individuals seeking assistance or interested in supporting Associa Cares Canada can learn more at www.associacares.ca.

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About Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, assists families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Donations made by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/ . Since 2022, Associa Cares Canada has distributed nearly $300,000 to more than 200 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939