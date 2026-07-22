SoundHound AI To Report 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 5





SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and agentic AI, today announced that it will report its 2026 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

SoundHound AI will host its conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available at investors.soundhound.com and a replay will be available at the same location.

If you wish to receive company email notifications, please register at https://investors.soundhound.com/ir-resources/email-alerts

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq:SOUN) is a voice and agentic AI company that enables businesses to deliver natural, end-to-end conversational experiences across digital and physical channels, including phones, kiosks, chat, smart devices, drive-thrus, TVs, in-vehicle, and more. Its agentic platform, OASYS, is a self-learning, orchestrated AI system where organizations can build and deploy conversational AI agents to handle transactions, tasks, and workflows on behalf of customers and employees. Built on proprietary technology backed by 400+ patents and years of AI research, SoundHound serves leading brands across industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and more. It powers millions of products and processes billions of interactions annually for enterprise customers worldwide.

Learn more at: www.soundhound.com

Investors:

Scott Smith

408-724-1498

IR@SoundHound.com

Media:

Fiona McEvoy

415-610-6590

PR@SoundHound.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeeeeefb-ef6e-416d-998a-7ba279c30ce1