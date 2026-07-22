Motivosity Named a Star Performer in Everest Group's Rewards and Recognition (R&R) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

LEHI, Utah, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motivosity , the people-first employee recognition and rewards platform, today announced it has been named a Star Performer in the Everest Group Rewards and Recognition (R&R) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. The recognition highlights Motivosity's exceptional year-over-year advancement based on Everest Group's independent evaluation of the global rewards and recognition solutions market.

The PEAK Matrix® Assessment provides organizations with an objective framework for evaluating technology providers based on market impact, vision, and capability. Motivosity was also recognized as a Major Contender, reinforcing its growing presence among leading providers in the employee recognition and rewards category.

"Everest Group named Motivosity a Star Performer this year, one of only four providers in the entire category to earn it," said Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO of Motivosity. "That title isn't about where you rank today. It's about how fast you're closing the gap on the biggest names in this space. We're closing it because we build human connection, not just automate rewards. We built Motivosity because we believe culture isn't a perk. It's what actually drives a business, and this recognition tells us that belief is working. We're proud of the progress, and we're not slowing down."

The Star Performer designation recognizes organizations demonstrating the strongest improvement over time across both market impact and vision and capability. The recognition reflects Motivosity's continued investment in helping organizations build stronger workplace cultures through employee appreciation, meaningful recognition, and human connection.

For CHRO leaders and enterprise buyers evaluating recognition and rewards platforms, independent analyst assessments provide trusted third-party validation during vendor selection and procurement processes. The PEAK Matrix® Assessment offers an objective comparison of providers using a consistent evaluation methodology, helping organizations make more informed technology decisions.

This recognition further reinforces Motivosity's commitment to delivering people-first workplace solutions that improve employee engagement, strengthen culture, and help organizations create workplaces where employees feel seen, valued, and connected.

About Motivosity

Motivosity is the only people-first Recognition and Rewards solution built to strengthen human connection for companies that know culture isn't a perk, it's what drives the business. Motivosity connects employees to each other, their managers, and their company through frequent recognition, instant rewards from the largest zero-markup global marketplace, and centralized people programs that give everyone a reason to show up, give their best, and stay.

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