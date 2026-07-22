Frontline Optics Announces New Partnership with Motorsports Star Gavan Boschele and Launch of its Motorsports Product Division

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Optics, the sunglasses company that creates high-quality eyewear designed for frontline workers, today announces its multi-year partnership with Motorsports rising star Gavan Boschele. This partnership also marks the launch of Frontline Optics’ new Motorsports product division, https://frontlineoptics.com/pages/motorsports .

“Frontline Optics was founded with the purpose of bringing high-quality, affordable and stylish eyewear to America’s frontline workers. As a former Paramedic and Firefighter, I know just how vital a good pair of sunglasses is, and with a strict uniform, having a way to incorporate my own personal style while on the job was important to me,” said Mike Ettenberg, Founder and CEO, Frontline Optics. “Motorsports are incredibly popular amongst frontline workers and the millions of working Americans that make up the backbone of our country. This space felt like a natural expansion of our mission and products. I’m thrilled to expand our line with our new motorsports division and can’t think of a better partner than motorsports’ hottest new star, Gavan Boschele.”

Founded in 2021, Frontline Optics has sold more than 70,000 pairs of sunglasses. Its high-quality, durable and stylish glasses are designed to withstand the unique demands of frontline professions. Now with its new Motorsports division, Frontline Optics is expanding its product lineup, while continuing to deliver the same high-quality, affordable designs customers have come to count on.

Gavan Boschele (age 18) has been racing since the age of 4. He has over 400 wins across dirt and pavement disciplines, including karts, midgets, sprint cars and late. In 2025, he was named the ASA Southern Super Series Rookie of the Year, and was the World Series of Asphalt Super Late Model Champion and winner of the Clyde Hart Memorial 200. This Friday, he’ll make his career debut in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Indianapolis.

Added Gavan Boschele, “I am so excited to join the Frontline Family! I love their product and I am thankful to be able to represent an awesome company.”

For more information, or to purchase a pair of Frontline Optics glasses, visit https://frontlineoptics.com/

About Frontline Optics:

Sunglasses designed with the frontline in mind, Frontline Optics creates high-quality, affordable and stylish eyewear that’s built to last. Created by a former Firefighter and Paramedic, the brand is deeply connected to the frontline community, with a portion of every sale supporting the First Responders Children’s Foundation, in support of those children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. The brand’s latest launch is its new Motorsports division. To learn more, visit https://frontlineoptics.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6a6b365-ac88-490e-809e-498b52bbf221