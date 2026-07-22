LUXEED R7 Global Media Test Drive Successfully Held in Dubai, Redefining Urban Premium Mobility with Cutting-Edge Intelligence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUXEED hosted the global media test drive of the LUXEED R7 at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on July 9. International media and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from numerous countries and regions gathered in Dubai to experience the LUXEED R7’s intelligent technologies and premium ride dynamics across real-world urban road conditions. Centered on the brand’s core concept of “Urban Premium Mobility”, the event featured a closed-loop test route spanning city streets, highways and central business districts, fully demonstrating the all-round product strengths of the LUXEED R7 in intelligent technology, premium driving comfort and urban travel scenarios.









As a premium car brand under the Chery Group, a standout highlight of the test drive was the vehicle’s SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), which drew widespread attention from attending media. Powered by state-of-the-art intelligent technologies, this system enables remote vehicle control via mobile applications. When the driver exits the vehicle, it can independently search for parking spaces, complete precise parking, and execute vehicle recall procedures fully autonomously. Throughout the entire parking process, the vehicle is capable of following traffic, accurately detecting and actively avoiding obstacles, and adjusting speed automatically to handle complex road conditions. After parking, the vehicle locks the doors, closes the windows and shuts down automatically, delivering a fully intelligent and hassle-free experience.









Starting and finishing at DIFC, the closed-loop route ran along the E11 Highway, encompassing a full spectrum of real driving environments including urban thoroughfares and highway. On highway stretches, the system delivered robust performance in adaptive cruise control, lane centering and smooth lane changes, which are part of the Highway Navigation Assistance (HNOA) system. Meanwhile, the complex parking surroundings within DIFC’s central business district validated the SIVP Intelligent Parking function’s reliable environmental perception and precise path planning capabilities.





Attendees also put the LUXEED R7 through its paces on city roads, evaluating its standing-start acceleration, steering responsiveness, braking performance, vehicle NVH control and the serene comfort of its yacht-inspired wrap-around premium cabin. Meticulously tuned chassis engineering seamlessly integrated with intelligent technologies allows the LUXEED R7 to strike a perfect balance between engaging driving dynamics and passenger comfort, vividly embodying LUXEED’s vision for premium urban mobility.





Media representatives and KOLs shared overwhelmingly positive feedback on the LUXEED R7 following the test drive. A UAE-based media commentator commented: “The LUXEED R7’s SIVP system is truly remarkable. The car autonomously detects parking bays and completes full automated parking with remarkably smooth, jerk-free movements. Its performance in real-life scenarios speaks volumes far more than any staged demonstration.”

A prominent Egyptian KOL remarked: “The LUXEED R7 test drive impressed me not merely with its high level of vehicle intelligence, but how seamlessly smart technology blends into everyday travel. Whether navigating busy city traffic or utilising highway driving assistance, the entire intelligent suite operates unobtrusively without disrupting occupants. This ‘invisible intelligence’ is what genuine premium mobility should be.”









Post-test drive, global media and KOLs gathered for dinner and in-depth discussions. They exchanged insights on the R7’s driving performance, product advantages and the brand’s global roadmap, voicing unanimous praise for LUXEED’s intelligent innovations and premium mobility experience.

This landmark Dubai media test drive marks a pivotal milestone in LUXEED’s global expansion journey. By showcasing the SIVP system and premium ride experience in authentic real-world settings, LUXEED has further cemented its brand identity as a global frontrunner in intelligent premium mobility. Moving forward, LUXEED will continue to deepen the integration of intelligent technologies with real travel scenarios. Guided by user-centric design, the brand will steadily expand its global footprint, delivering more intelligent, more convenient and superior premium mobility experiences for customers worldwide.

For more information:

LUXEED International Brand Department

Mr. Qiao Jiantao

Email: qiaojiantao@luxeedinternational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



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