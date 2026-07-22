Twenty-Four Years of Engineering Fusion Just Rang the Opening Bell at Nasdaq

General Fusion Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: GFUZ) rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 17, 2026, marking a listing that took two decades of machine-building to earn, and a technical approach focused on being practical rather than merely possible.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Canada News Group News Commentary) — Bell-ringing ceremonies are usually the easy part. The hard part happened over the previous twenty-four years, in a fusion facility in British Columbia, Canada. When General Fusion Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: GFUZ) rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 17, 2026, it did so as a company founded in 2002, which spent more than two decades building physical hardware, toward a goal of developing a uniquely practical approach to fusion energy. That is a different kind of story than most listings tell, and it is worth understanding on its own terms.

Key Takeaways

A ceremony marking a 24-year build. General Fusion rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 17, 2026, in celebration of its listing as the first publicly listed fusion energy company. The company was established in 2002. From the ground up, the company has designed its technology with the goal of building durable, practical, economical fusion plants that can be manufactured and maintained.

A machine built fast, at large scale. The company designed, built, and began operating its Lawson Machine 26 (LM26) demonstration machine in under two years. LM26 is the first MTF demonstration machine built at a commercially relevant scale.

A published milestone ladder. The company is working towards plasma heating of 1 keV (10 million degrees Celsius), then 10 keV (100 million degrees Celsius), and ultimately the Lawson criterion, the combination of parameters that can produce net fusion energy in the plasma.

Capital as a means, not a milestone. CEO Greg Twinney frames going public as putting the company “in a strong position to bring our uniquely practical technology to the world,” positioning the listing as fuel for the engineering work rather than a destination.

The Part That Took Twenty-Four Years

Fusion has never suffered from a shortage of theory. What it has lacked is machines backed by real results that were designed from the ground up with a view to translating plasma physics to a practical power plant. General Fusion was established in 2002 and has spent the intervening years designing, building, breaking, and rebuilding hardware. In short, creating real machines that have created real, peer-reviewed results. It has been funded across that span by several global energy venture capital firms, industry leaders, and technology pioneers, patient capital by any definition, because there was nothing to sell along the way.

“We are honored to ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell and mark this milestone for General Fusion, and to celebrate becoming the first publicly listed fusion company,” said Greg Twinney, Chief Executive Officer of General Fusion. “For more than 20 years, our team has worked towards bringing fusion energy, the power of the sun and stars, to Earth. Our move to the public markets puts us in a strong position to bring our uniquely practical technology to the world. I am grateful to our employees for their unwavering commitment to bringing our vision to life, and to our new and longstanding shareholders who have supported us throughout this journey.”

Note what that quote does not say. It does not talk about valuation, share price, or the listing as an achievement in itself. It describes the move to the public markets as an input to a mission and thanks the people who built the machines. For a company whose entire proposition rests on execution over decades, that framing is the tell.

Designing for the Factory Floor and the Grid, Not the Laboratory

The most consequential decisions General Fusion made were not solely about physics. They were also about manufacturability. Most fusion programs pursue one of two paths: enormous superconducting magnets, or arrays of high-powered lasers. Both work in a laboratory. Both are extraordinarily expensive, depend on exotic materials, and raise hard questions about whether a commercial plant built around them could ever be produced at scale or serviced economically over a thirty-year operating life.

General Fusion’s Magnetized Target Fusion takes a different approach. As the company describes it, MTF aims to achieve fusion in a practical way, avoiding superconducting magnets and high-powered lasers, while enabling the use of existing materials for durable machines that would produce cost-effective energy. The approach is designed to compress plasma mechanically, using a lithium liner driven by pistons. That is an engineering philosophy, and it carries a specific bet: that the binding constraint on fusion is not proving the science once, but building something a supply chain can actually reproduce.

The company positions MTF as a technology designed to solve significant barriers to commercializing fusion energy at a time when electricity demand is surging and nations around the world are racing to commercialize fusion power. Whether that bet pays off is genuinely unresolved. But it is a coherent, verifiable engineering pathway rather than a hope, and it explains why the company has been able to move as quickly as it has on hardware.

LM26: Commercially Relevant Scale on a Path With Real Milestones

The clearest evidence for that thesis is LM26. In early 2025, General Fusion announced it had begun operating its Lawson Machine 26 fusion demonstration machine. In a field where machines are typically measured in decades and billions, that pace is the point: it is what choosing buildable components over exotic ones buys you.

LM26 is, by the company’s account, the first MTF demonstration machine built at a commercially relevant scale. It mechanically compresses plasma with a lithium liner at 50% commercial-scale diameter, based on current design parameters. That last detail matters more than it might appear. Plenty of experiments prove a principle at a scale that could never become a power plant. Building at half commercial diameter means the machine is answering questions that actually could transfer to a real facility.

From there, the milestone ladder is public and specific: plasma heating to 1 keV, or 10 million degrees Celsius; then 10 keV, or 100 million degrees Celsius; and ultimately the Lawson criterion, the combination of fusion parameters that can produce net fusion energy in the plasma. Those are checkable numbers that provide a roadmap for investors, which is rarer in deep technology than it should be.

The Company It Keeps: Hard Engineering Gets Rewarded

General Fusion is pre-revenue and early, and the companies below are far larger and are referenced here only as market and thematic context, not as peers, competitors, or financial comparables to GFUZ. What connects them is not a shared business model but a shared characteristic: each earns its position through difficult physical engineering executed over long timelines, in an energy market where demand is rising faster than supply. Each has been trending higher on that reality. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) is the closest philosophical analog in the public market. BWXT manufactures nuclear components and is the exclusive supplier of reactors to the U.S. Navy, a business built entirely on the ability to fabricate precision hardware to standards that permit no failure. Its shares are up roughly 13% year to date and have risen sharply over the past year, and it recently closed its acquisition of Precision Components Group, adding more than 500,000 square feet of U.S. heavy-manufacturing capacity. BWXT is a reminder that in nuclear energy, the durable moat is manufacturing capability, precisely the capability General Fusion has had at the forefront of its technology design for the past twenty-four years.

Talen Energy (Nasdaq: TLN) represents the blunt arithmetic underneath all of this: someone has to actually generate the electricity. The independent power producer has risen roughly 61% over the past year as data-center demand has revalued firm generation capacity, and it recently completed an acquisition of Western PJM generation assets. Talen shows how sharply the market has repriced reliable, always-on power. That repricing is the entire commercial premise for fusion, decades out, and it is why the timing of General Fusion’s listing is not accidental.

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) closes the loop on why new generation technology matters. The power-equipment and grid company has risen roughly 70% year to date, and management has noted its gas-turbine supply is effectively sold out through 2030 on data-center-driven demand. When the equipment to build conventional generation is booked out for years, the value of a fundamentally different generation technology rises, provided someone can build it. GE Vernova is what a mature industrial engineering franchise looks like at scale, which is what General Fusion is attempting to become on a much longer timeline.

What a Bell Doesn’t Prove

A ceremony is not a scientific result, and it would be a mistake to read one as the other. General Fusion has not yet achieved the Lawson criterion. It has not built a power plant. It does not generate revenue, and it will need to keep clearing both technical and financing hurdles for years before it does. The honest summary is that the company has built a credible machine and published a specific list of things it must prove.

What the bell does mark is a transition in how that work gets funded and observed. For twenty-four years, General Fusion’s progress was visible mainly to private backers. From here, it is visible to everyone, measured against milestones the company itself defined, on a public tape. That is a harder environment, and arguably a fairer one. For a company that has always argued its advantage is engineering discipline rather than scientific spectacle, being judged on checkable numbers in public may turn out to be the most fitting test it could ask for.

CONTINUED… Follow General Fusion’s progress against its published LM26 milestones and get the full story and updates here.

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Article Source:

[1] General Fusion, “General Fusion to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell Today, July 17, 2026,” https://generalfusion.com/post/general-fusion-to-ring-nasdaq-opening-bell-today-july-17-2026/

Canada News Group | info@canadanewsgroup.com

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Business Combination. This article references General Fusion Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: GFUZ), which became publicly traded following a business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III. Investors should review General Fusion’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Current Report on Form 8-K and related materials available at www.sec.gov, for complete information regarding the transaction, associated risks, and the resulting company’s securities.

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