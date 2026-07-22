LUXEED Debuts SIVP Advanced Intelligent Parking System Across the Middle East – Full Technical Breakdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its first global media test drive event in Dubai on July 9, the LUXEED R7 is equipped with the Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) system, a core intelligent feature engineered by LUXEED for premium urban mobility. Built on proven intelligent mobility technology, the system delivers a complete end-to-end solution encompassing autonomous parking and remote smart summon remote vehicle retrieval, streamlining the parking experience for premium vehicle owners.





Users gain full remote control of their LUXEED R7 via a dedicated mobile app, enabling them to summon the vehicle from its parking bay to a designated pickup spot. Throughout the automated parking sequence, the vehicle autonomously follows traffic flow, precisely detects obstacles, actively avoids hazards, and adjusts acceleration and deceleration as needed. Live feeds from four on-board surveillance cameras are streamed directly to the user’s mobile device, with a one-touch emergency stop function available to halt vehicle movement instantly, keeping users fully informed of the car’s status at all times. Once the parking maneuver concludes, the system automatically locks the vehicle, closes all windows and shuts down the powertrain, creating a fully unmanned, seamless intelligent parking cycle.





The SIVP system operates via a 360-degree comprehensive environmental perception suite, integrating multiple high-definition surround-view cameras, millimeter-wave radars and ultrasonic radars. This sensory array accurately identifies underground parking facility elements including static obstacles, pedestrians, passing vehicles, curbs and all types of parking bay markings. The vehicle actively slows down to yield to pedestrians during operation, reverses to make way for oncoming cars on narrow driveways, and reduces speed when detecting on-site parking attendants to prevent collisions. After pulling into compact parking spaces, the system automatically folds the side mirrors to minimize scratch risks, delivering layered safeguards for in-garage driving and stationary parking.





As a premium car brand under Chery Group and aligned with LUXEED R7’s positioning as a premium urban mobility vehicle, the SIVP system replicates the bespoke valet parking service offered by high-end hotels through autonomous vehicle operation. By replacing manual valet services with driving assistance technology, the system better protects users’ privacy while crafting an exclusive premium travel experience. Designed to address the frustrations of urban parking, SIVP is fine-tuned for high-frequency scenarios including underground garages of large commercial complexes, financial hubs and luxury hotels. It brings greater convenience and comfort to affluent urban motorists across global markets through cutting-edge intelligent automotive technology.

For more information:

LUXEED International Brand Department

Mr. Qiao Jiantao

Email: qiaojiantao@luxeedinternational.com

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