$12.6 Billion in Restaurant Revenue Is at Risk When Allergen Information Is Unclear, New Nutritics Report Finds

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As food allergies shape more dining decisions across groups and households, restaurants may be losing significant revenue before guests ever walk through the door. The Nutritics 2026 Allergy Dining Report found unclear allergen information puts an estimated $78 in table spend at risk each time an allergy-affected diner chooses another restaurant, adding up to an estimated $12.6 billion in annual restaurant revenue at risk across the U.S.

Nutritics surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older in June 2026 using the third-party survey platform Pollfish. Eligible respondents must have dined out more than once in the past six months. Respondents also had to report that food allergies or intolerances, whether their own or those of a household member, friend or coworker they frequently eat with, factor into their dining decisions.

Key findings from the Nutritics 2026 Allergy Dining Report include:

Unclear allergen information puts an estimated $78 in table spend at risk every time an allergy-affected diner chooses another restaurant, creating a $12.6 billion blind spot for restaurant owners and operators.

Nearly all (95%) of allergy-affected diners have decided against a restaurant at least occasionally because they couldn’t easily find clear allergen information.

Only 1 in 4 (24%) say they’re fully confident the answer is a confirmed fact when a server says they’ll check with the kitchen about an allergen.

61% have decided to skip eating out and eat at home instead after deciding a safe restaurant felt like too much work to find.

More than half (51%) have chosen to try a new restaurant over a familiar one because the new restaurant’s allergen information was clearer or more reliable.

71% say they’d eat at a restaurant more often if it had clear, easy-to-find allergen information.

More than half (52%) have recommended a specific restaurant to others because they trusted its allergen information.

Among parents whose child’s allergy shapes dining decisions, 78% say they’d eat out more often at a restaurant with clear allergen information.

The top factor that would increase trust in a restaurant’s allergen practices, cited by 57% of respondents, is allergens clearly marked on every menu item.



The findings suggest clear allergen information has become a direct factor in restaurant choice. Diners are screening menus before they commit, and many are willing to change plans, stay home or pick a competitor when the information is vague or missing.

“Restaurants rarely get a report on the guests who ruled them out before booking, but that loss is real and it adds up fast,” said Stephen Nolan, CEO at Nutritics. “This research shows that allergy-affected diners are making decisions early, often based on whether they can get clear answers without extra effort. When restaurants make allergen information easier to find and easier to trust, they give more guests a reason to choose them.”

The research comes as restaurants face rising pressure to make allergen disclosures more accessible and consistent, including under California’s ADDE SB68 Act. For operators working through those requirements, Nutritics has created the ADDE Act Knowledge Hub , a resource designed to help restaurant teams understand the law, prepare their menus and build a more reliable allergen communication process across locations and ordering channels.

For operators, the message is clear: allergen transparency can influence traffic, trust and repeat visits. Restaurants that present clear, consistent allergen information across menus and digital channels may have a stronger chance of winning over allergy-affected diners and the groups they dine with.

Frequently asked questions about allergens at restaurants:

How does allergen transparency affect restaurant revenue?

Unclear allergen information puts an estimated $78 in table spend at risk every time an allergy-affected diner avoids a restaurant. Scaled across the 33 million Americans with food allergies, that adds up to roughly $12.6 billion in potential missed annual revenue for the restaurant industry.

How do food allergies affect where people eat out?

Nearly all (95%) allergy-affected diners have decided against a restaurant at least occasionally because they couldn’t easily find clear allergen information. 61% have skipped eating out altogether and eaten at home instead because finding a safe option felt like too much work.

How does one person with a food allergy affect a whole dining group?

61% of respondents say their restaurant choices are shaped most often by someone else’s allergy, whether a family member, spouse, friend or child. When the person doing the research can’t find a clear answer, the whole group’s plans change.

Do diners trust servers to answer food allergy questions?

Diners do not fully trust their servers to answer food allergy questions. Only 1 in 4 (24%) allergy-affected diners are fully confident that a server’s “I’ll check with the kitchen” response is a confirmed fact rather than a guess, and nearly half remain skeptical or assume the answer is a guess.

What is the biggest allergen trust signal for restaurant guests?

The top trust-builder, cited by 57% of respondents, is allergens clearly marked on every menu item. A dedicated allergen policy page on the website and positive reviews from other allergy-affected diners each follow at 38%.

For the full results and additional insights, view the Nutritics 2026 Allergy Dining Report .

About Nutritics

Nutritics is a leading provider of enterprise menu management and operational intelligence solutions, helping multi-unit restaurant brands simplify operational complexity and execute with confidence at scale.

Its cloud-based platform provides a single source of truth for menu, recipe, nutrition, allergen and compliance data, enabling operators to improve consistency, strengthen governance, reduce risk and respond faster to changing business conditions.

Trusted by leading foodservice and hospitality organizations worldwide, Nutritics combines deep industry expertise with innovative technology to transform operational data into actionable intelligence.

Through its technology, research and strategic industry partnerships, Nutritics is helping restaurant leaders build more resilient operating models and turn operational control into a sustainable competitive advantage.