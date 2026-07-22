SOUTH FLORIDA’S LARGEST FLOORING SPECIALIST ANNOUNCES THE “DOG DAYS OF SUMMER SALE! WITH UP TO 40% OFF

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolphin Carpet & Tile, the titan of South Florida flooring for over five decades, has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated seasonal event: the DOG DAYS OF SUMMER SALE. Homeowners across Miami-Dade and Broward counties can secure up to 40% OFF on a massive selection of premium flooring, including coastal-engineered hardwood, large-format porcelain tile, and high-performance waterproof luxury vinyl and laminate styles designed specifically for the intense South Florida climate.



As an elite member of the National Flooring Alliance (NFA), a distinction held by fewer than one-tenth of one percent of flooring retailers nationwide, Dolphin Carpet & Tile is utilizing its massive direct-importer purchasing power to pass unprecedented material savings directly to the public.



To ensure South Florida families can seamlessly upgrade to their dream interiors without compromising cash flow, Dolphin is pairing these material price cuts with flexible premier financing options, including 0% interest or up to 90 months of special financing.



Elite Craftsmanship Meets the South Florida Lifestyle. “If you have any questions or would like to learn more about what Dolphin Carpet & Tile has to offer, please feel free to contact us

at any of our locations. You may call us or e-mail us with any questions you may have.” said Jeff Katz, President of Dolphin Carpet & Tile. We aren’t a big-box retailer or a fly-by-night operation. We are a local family business that has floored over 150,000 homes in this community. Whether you are looking to capture the clean, high-gloss aesthetics of a Miami Modern condo or need ultra-durable waterproof flooring to withstand kids, pets, and track-in pool sand, this sale delivers elite style at an unprecedented value.



Dolphin’s “DOG DAYS OF SUMMER” event addresses the unique architectural demands of the region. The sale features deep inventory price drops on the industry’s most sought-after brands, including Mohawk, Karastan, Coretec, MSI, and Shaw. Local homeowners can explore an extensive collection of:

Large-Format Porcelain Tile: Perfect for minimizing grout lines to achieve a seamless, cool stone aesthetic in Mediterranean Revival and Transitional Minimalist homes.

Perfect for minimizing grout lines to achieve a seamless, cool stone aesthetic in Mediterranean Revival and Transitional Minimalist homes. High-Performance Waterproof Flooring: Top-tier Laminate, LVP, WPC, and SPC selections built to resist tropical humidity and heavy everyday traffic.

Top-tier Laminate, LVP, WPC, and SPC selections built to resist tropical humidity and heavy everyday traffic. Luxurious Exotic Hardwood & Premium Laminate: Delivering sophisticated warmth to active professional households.

The Ultimate Stress-Free Guarantee With over 9,000 4-star Reviews and an A+ rating with the BBB, Dolphin Carpet & Tile has eliminated buying friction through comprehensive end-to-end accountability. Unlike independent contractors, Dolphin’s projects are managed entirely in-house and executed by licensed and insured professionals. Every purchase is backed by free professional estimates and an expert installation guarantee, giving homeowners a true one-stop-shop experience.



Event and Offer Details The Up to 40% Off promotion is valid on new orders only and excludes trim, accessories, and underlayment. To redeem the discount, clients must present the official promotion coupon at or before the time of purchase. This limited-time event concludes on August 23, 2026



Homeowners are invited to visit any of Dolphin Carpet & Tile’s 9 premier South Florida showrooms to claim their savings:

Broward County Showcase Locations: Coral Springs, Davie/Plantation, Deerfield Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines.

Coral Springs, Davie/Plantation, Deerfield Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines. Miami-Dade County Showcase Locations: Aventura, Doral/Palmetto, Pinecrest/Palmetto Bay, West Kendall.

For clients unable to visit a showroom immediately, Dolphin offers an easy online RSVP form to lock in promotional rates, request a free in-home estimate, and apply for up to 90-month flexible financing.



To secure your DOG DAYS OF SUMMER Savings coupon or to speak with a dedicated South Florida flooring specialist, call 1-800-NEW-FLOOR or visit www.dolphincarpet.com.



About Dolphin Carpet & Tile Founded in 1974, Dolphin Carpet & Tile is South Florida’s largest and most trusted flooring specialist. Family-owned and operated for over 52 years, the company serves Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties. As a proud NFA member with an A+ BBB rating, Dolphin offers a massive, in-stock inventory of carpet, tile, hardwood, laminate, and waterproof luxury vinyl alongside elite, factory-certified installation services.



Media Contact: Dolphin Carpet & Tile Media Relations



1-800-NEW-FLOOR



info@dolphincarpet.com



www.dolphincarpet.com



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