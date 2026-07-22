Penflex Introduces AIS-Compliant Metal Hose and Braid for Domestic Sourcing Requirements 

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penflex Corporation, a leading manufacturer of flexible metal hose, has introduced a new line of American Iron & Steel (AIS) compliant metal hose and braid for projects requiring domestically sourced materials.

AIS requirements mandate that iron and steel products used in projects funded through the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund programs be manufactured in the United States using domestically sourced materials.

Penflex’s AIS-compliant stainless steel hose and braid are manufactured at the company’s Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania facility using strip and wire produced in the U.S. The product line is designed to simplify compliance with stringent domestic sourcing requirements through defined part numbers, approved domestic suppliers, and full material traceability.





“Penflex has manufactured metal hose in the United States for well over a century,” said President Robert Barker. “This AIS-compliant line reflects a focused investment in aligning our raw material sourcing with evolving domestic content requirements. As legislation like Build America, Buy America continues to shape procurement, customers need solutions that meet these specifications.”

The AIS line maintains the same geometry and performance characteristics as Penflex’s P4 and 700 Series metal hose, ensuring consistency in flexibility, corrosion resistance, and durability.

While AIS requirements apply specifically to water infrastructure projects, AIS-compliant metal hose can also support broader domestic sourcing initiatives, including Build America, Buy America (BABA) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS).

“With defined part numbers and approved domestic suppliers, we’ve built traceability into the product from the start,” said Penflex Director of Quality Jessica Bruzzese. “We provide Material Test Reports and Certificates of Conformance to help customers verify compliance with AIS requirements.”

Penflex’s AIS metal hose and braid are available in sizes ¾” through 12”, manufactured from 316L stainless steel hose and 304L stainless steel braid. Products are offered as hose and braid packaged separately or as single-braided hose on reels.

About Penflex

Penflex Corporation is a leading ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of flexible metal hose and braid, metal bellows, and expansion joints. In addition to its signature product lines, the company offers services such as technical sales training, engineering support, prototyping, testing, and contract braiding. Based in Gilbertsville, PA, Penflex maintains a stocking warehouse in Houston, TX and operates a second manufacturing facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

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