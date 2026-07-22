Norwood Financial Corp announces Second Quarter Financial Results

Quarterly Highlights:

Record net income of $9.3 million.

Record net interest income of $26.8 million.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.86.

Total assets of $2.908 billion.

Tangible book value per share increased to $22.96, surpassing the pre-acquisition value of $22.90.

Successfully completed Presence Bancshares integration, including core system conversion and brand convergence.





HONESDALE, Pa., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL), the holding company of Wayne Bank, announced results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to announce strong second quarter results, highlighted by record net interest income, improved profitability, and continued progress following the integration of Presence Bancshares. Net interest margin expanded on both a year-over-year and linked-quarter basis, reflecting disciplined balance sheet management and the benefit of our larger franchise. We remain focused on credit quality, expense management, and long-term value creation for our shareholders as our teams continue to execute.”

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Year-Over Year Linked Quarter Year-to-Date 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended Jun-26 Jun-25 Change Mar-26 Change Jun-26 Jun-25 Change Net interest income $ 26,839 $ 19,065 $ 7,774 $ 24,554 $ 2,285 $ 51,393 $ 36,923 $ 14,470 Net interest spread (fte) 1 3.27% 2.75% 52 bps 3.04% 23 bps 3.16% 2.68% 48 bps Net interest margin (fte) 1 3.90% 3.43% 47 bps 3.68% 22 bps 3.79% 3.37% 42 bps Pre Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) 1 $ 13,573 $ 8,782 $ 4,791 $ 6,279 $ 7,294 $ 19,852 $ 16,927 $ 2,925 Net income $ 9,328 $ 6,205 $ 3,123 $ 3,730 $ 5,598 $ 13,058 $ 11,978 $ 1,080 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.67 $ 0.19 $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 1.21 $ 1.30 $ (0.09 ) Return on average assets 1.28% 1.06% 22 bps 0.53% 75 bps 0.91% 1.03% (12 bps) Return on tangible equity 15.04% 12.83% 221 bps 6.04% 900 bps 10.55% 12.62% (207 bps) Excluding merger-related expenses and 2026 BOLI Restructuring Fees (see Non-GAAP reconciliations) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Year-Over Year Linked Quarter Year-to-Date 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended Jun-26 Jun-25 Change Mar-26 Change Jun-26 Jun-25 Change Pre Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 13,626 $ 8,932 $ 4,694 $ 11,445 $ 2,181 $ 25,071 $ 8,932 $ 16,139 Net income $ 9,370 $ 6,324 $ 3,046 $ 7,811 $ 1,559 $ 17,181 $ 12,097 $ 5,085 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.69 $ 0.17 $ 0.72 $ 0.14 $ 1.59 $ 1.31 $ 0.28 Return on average assets 1.29% 1.08% 21 bps 1.10% 19bps 1.20% 1.04% 16bps Return on average tangible equity 15.11% 13.08% 203 bps 12.65% 246 bps 13.88% 12.75% 126 bps

Discussion of financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 (all comparisons are to second quarter 2025, unless otherwise noted):

Net income was $9.3 million, an increase of $3.1 million from $6.2 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.86 compared to $0.67.

Net interest income was $26.8 million, an increase of $7.8 million from $19.1 million. On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income increased $2.3 million from $24.6 million.

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) was 3.90% compared to 3.43%. On a linked-quarter basis, NIM increased 22 basis points from 3.68%.

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) was $13.6 million, compared to $8.8 million in the prior-year quarter and $6.3 million in the linked quarter.

Total assets were $2.908 billion, compared to $2.365 billion, an increase of 22.9%.

Loans receivable were $2.263 billion compared to $1.791 billion, an increase of 26.4%.

Total deposits were $2.514 billion compared to $1.998 billion, an increase of 25.8%.

Tangible book value per share was $22.96 compared to $21.17 at June 30, 2025, and increased $0.54 on a linked-quarter basis from $22.43.

Allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.13%. Nonperforming loans to total loans were 1.23% and nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.98%.





Credit Quality

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net charge-offs of approximately $1.4 million, including a $729 thousand charge-off related to a previously disclosed borrower relationship that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection during June 2026. The relationship consists of five loans to four borrower entities with aggregate exposure of approximately $22 million to the Bank and is primarily secured by commercial real estate. The Company continues to evaluate the potential loss exposure associated with the relationship, monitor the bankruptcy proceedings, and assess underlying collateral values. Management believes the allowance for credit losses remains appropriate based on information currently available.

About Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank operates 33 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Cumberland, and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York. The Company has total assets of $2.9 billion. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”. For more information, visit wayne.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this earnings release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which describes the future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “target” and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this report. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules.

The Company has provided in this news release supplemental disclosures for the calculation of Return on Average Assets, Return on Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity, Basic Earnings per Share, Diluted Earnings per Share, Tangible Book Value and Pre Provision Net Revenue. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company’s performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

Contact: John M. McCaffery

Executive Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

272-304-3003

www.waynebank.com





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

June 30 2026

2025

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 30,902 $ 32,052 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 29,387 20,993 Fed funds sold 0 0 Cash and cash equivalents 60,289 53,045 Securities available for sale 438,967 402,460 Loans receivable 2,262,813 1,790,574 Less: Allowance for credit losses 25,632 20,908 Net loans receivable 2,237,181 1,769,666 Regulatory stock, at cost 6,399 7,538 Bank premises and equipment, net 25,262 21,608 Bank owned life insurance 55,404 46,099 Foreclosed real estate owned 771 - Accrued interest receivable 10,568 8,642 Deferred tax assets, net 19,979 17,693 Goodwill 36,375 29,266 Other intangible assets 3,153 121 Other assets 13,566 9,212 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,907,914 $ 2,365,350 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 500,383 $ 406,358 Interest-bearing 2,013,914 1,591,476 Total deposits 2,514,297 1,997,834 Short-term borrowings - 26,500 Other borrowings 65,513 85,350 Accrued interest payable 8,668 10,975 Other liabilities 29,796 19,266 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,618,274 2,139,925 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - - Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2026: 11,182,591 shares, 2025: 9,490,505 shares 1,118 949 Surplus 174,337 126,990 Retained earnings 146,685 131,199 Treasury stock, at cost: 2026: 290,841 shares, 2025: 229,983 shares (7,957 ) (6,208 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,543 ) (27,505 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 289,640 225,425 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,907,914 $ 2,365,350





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 35,585 $ 27,115 $ 69,458 $ 53,103 Securities 4,495 3,871 8,605 7,742 Other 377 220 777 446 Total Interest income 40,457 31,206 78,840 61,291 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 12,899 10,869 25,686 21,617 Short-term borrowings 32 211 92 669 Other borrowings 687 1,061 1,669 2,082 Total Interest expense 13,618 12,141 27,447 24,368 NET INTEREST INCOME 26,839 19,065 51,393 36,923 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,944 950 3,403 1,807 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 24,895 18,115 47,990 35,116 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,666 1,514 3,421 3,027 Income from fiduciary activities 248 226 486 551 Gains on sales of loans, net 54 65 131 112 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 326 266 640 552 Other 232 177 564 357 Total other income 2,526 2,248 5,242 4,599 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 8,674 6,605 17,223 13,077 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,569 1,349 3,294 2,727 Data processing and related operations 1,576 1,189 3,010 2,274 Taxes, other than income 174 192 376 385 Professional fees 596 473 1,422 1,132 FDIC Insurance assessment 428 355 935 761 Foreclosed real estate 31 137 67 141 Amortization of intangibles 165 15 331 30 Merger 53 150 4,994 150 Other 2,526 2,066 5,131 3,918 Total other expenses 15,792 12,531 36,783 24,595 INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 11,629 7,832 16,449 15,120 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2,301 1,627 3,391 3,142 NET INCOME $ 9,328 $ 6,205 $ 13,058 $ 11,978 Basic earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.67 $ 1.21 $ 1.30 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.67 $ 1.21 $ 1.30





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) Assets Interest-earning assets: Fed funds sold $ 1,511 14 3.72 % $ 933 11 4.78 % $ % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 43,467 $ 364 3.36 72,896 $ 389 2.16 19,085 $ 220 4.62 Securities available for sale: Taxable 435,004 4,246 3.92 415,567 3,859 3.77 404,428 3,624 3.59 Tax-exempt (1) 44,269 315 2.85 44,634 318 2.89 44,158 312 2.83 Total securities available for sale (1) 479,273 4,561 3.82 460,201 4,177 3.68 448,586 3,936 3.52 Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 2,253,991 35,700 6.35 2,195,033 33,999 6.28 1,783,626 27,249 6.13 Total interest-earning assets 2,778,242 40,639 5.87 2,729,063 38,576 5.73 2,251,297 31,405 5.60 Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 30,147 30,663 30,323 Allowance for credit losses (24,556 ) (23,391 ) (20,733 ) Other assets 129,320 131,739 94,922 Total non-interest earning assets 134,911 139,011 104,512 Total Assets $ 2,913,153 $ 2,868,074 $ 2,355,809 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and money market $ 727,580 $ 3,460 1.91 $ 723,966 $ 3,462 1.94 $ 573,904 $ 2,887 2.02 Savings 231,852 200 0.35 218,829 137 0.25 204,318 119 0.23 Time 1,071,210 9,239 3.46 1,040,656 9,188 3.58 821,725 7,863 3.84 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,030,642 12,899 2.55 1,983,451 12,787 2.61 1,599,947 10,869 2.72 Short-term borrowings 3,233 32 3.97 6,358 60 3.83 17,757 211 4.77 Other borrowings 67,802 687 4.06 95,152 982 4.19 95,792 1,061 4.44 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,101,677 13,618 2.60 2,084,961 13,829 2.69 1,713,496 12,141 2.84 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 486,557 458,126 389,323 Other liabilities 36,585 35,188 29,639 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 523,142 493,314 418,962 Stockholders' equity 288,334 289,799 223,351 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,913,153 $ 2,868,074 $ 2,355,809 Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis) 27,021 3.27 % 24,747 3.04 % 19,264 2.75 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (182 ) (193 ) (199 ) Net interest income $ 26,839 $ 24,554 $ 19,065 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.90 % 3.68 % 3.43 % (1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.

(3) Annualized

(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.

(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.







NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Year to Date June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) Assets Interest-earning assets: Fed funds sold $ 1,226 25 4.11 % $ % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 58,074 $ 753 2.61 19,939 $ 446 4.51 Securities available for sale: Taxable 425,350 8,104 3.84 406,416 7,247 3.60 Tax-exempt (1) 44,451 633 2.87 44,199 626 2.86 Total securities available for sale (1) 469,801 8,737 3.75 450,615 7,873 3.52 Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 2,224,699 69,700 6.32 1,763,710 53,369 6.10 Total interest-earning assets 2,753,800 79,215 5.80 2,234,264 61,688 5.57 Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 30,409 29,519 Allowance for credit losses (23,976 ) (20,445 ) Other assets 130,526 94,031 Total non-interest earning assets 136,959 103,105 Total Assets $ 2,890,759 $ 2,337,369 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and money market $ 725,787 $ 6,922 1.92 $ 560,469 $ 5,688 2.05 Savings 225,380 337 0.30 208,090 261 0.25 Time 1,056,053 18,427 3.52 807,841 15,668 3.91 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,007,220 25,686 2.58 1,576,400 21,617 2.77 Short-term borrowings 4,782 92 3.88 30,954 669 4.36 Other borrowings 81,395 1,669 4.13 94,676 2,082 4.43 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,093,397 27,447 2.64 1,702,030 24,368 2.89 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 472,412 384,958 Other liabilities 35,886 29,594 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 508,297 414,552 Stockholders' equity 289,064 220,787 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,890,759 $ 2,337,369 Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis) 51,768 3.16 % 37,320 2.68 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (375 ) (397 ) Net interest income $ 51,393 $ 36,923 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.79 % 3.37 % (1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.

(3) Annualized

(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.

(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.







NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended June 30 2026

2025

Net interest income $ 26,839 $ 19,065 Net income 9,328 6,205 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.27 % 2.75 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.90 % 3.43 % Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.06 % Return on average equity 12.98 % 11.14 % Return on average tangible equity 15.04 % 12.83 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.67 For the Six Months Ended June 30 2026

2025

Net interest income 51,393 36,923 Net income 13,058 11,978 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.16 % 2.68 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.79 % 3.37 % Return on average assets 0.91 % 1.03 % Return on average equity 9.11 % 10.94 % Return on average tangible equity 10.55 % 12.62 % Basic earnings per share 1.21 1.30 Diluted earnings per share 1.21 1.30 As of June 30 2026

2025

Total assets $ 2,907,914 $ 2,365,350 Total loans receivable 2,262,813 1,790,574 Allowance for credit losses 25,632 20,908 Total deposits 2,514,297 1,997,834 Stockholders' equity 289,640 225,425 Trust assets under management 242,164 207,402 Book value per share $ 26.59 $ 24.34 Tangible book value per share $ 22.96 $ 21.17 Equity to total assets 9.96 % 9.53 % Allowance to total loans receivable 1.13 % 1.17 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.21 % 0.45 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.97 % 0.34 %





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 30,902 $ 25,480 $ 32,118 $ 50,348 $ 32,052 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 29,387 75,258 12,318 24,382 20,993 Fed funds sold 0 1,835 Cash and cash equivalents 60,289 102,573 44,436 74,730 53,045 Securities available for sale 438,967 431,204 408,782 403,989 402,460 Loans receivable 2,262,813 2,238,657 1,853,422 1,814,682 1,790,574 Less: Allowance for credit losses 25,632 24,350 19,882 19,911 20,908 Net loans receivable 2,237,181 2,214,307 1,833,540 1,794,771 1,769,666 Regulatory stock, at cost 6,399 7,161 6,623 6,163 7,538 Bank owned life insurance 55,404 55,078 46,089 45,821 46,099 Bank premises and equipment, net 25,262 25,299 22,971 22,292 21,608 Foreclosed real estate owned 771 771 771 - - Goodwill and other intangibles 39,528 39,693 29,364 29,375 29,387 Other assets 44,113 41,168 32,266 34,810 35,547 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,907,914 $ 2,917,254 $ 2,424,842 $ 2,411,951 $ 2,365,350 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 500,383 $ 470,706 $ 419,597 $ 424,027 $ 406,358 Interest-bearing deposits 2,013,914 2,035,992 1,659,048 1,649,941 1,591,476 Total deposits 2,514,297 2,506,698 2,078,645 2,073,968 1,997,834 Borrowings 65,513 88,268 74,133 72,071 111,850 Other liabilities 38,464 38,350 29,907 31,007 30,241 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,618,274 2,633,316 2,182,685 2,177,046 2,139,925 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 289,640 283,938 242,157 234,905 225,425 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,907,914 $ 2,917,254 $ 2,424,842 $ 2,411,951 $ 2,365,350 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Three months ended 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 35,585 $ 33,873 $ 28,666 $ 28,141 $ 27,115 Securities 4,495 4,110 3,906 3,907 3,871 Other 377 400 474 144 220 Total interest income 40,457 38,383 33,046 32,192 31,206 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 12,899 12,787 11,334 10,730 10,869 Borrowings 719 1,042 768 1,004 1,272 Total interest expense 13,618 13,829 12,102 11,734 12,141 NET INTEREST INCOME 26,839 24,554 20,944 20,458 19,065 PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES 1,944 1,459 468 (502 ) 950 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 24,895 23,095 20,476 20,960 18,115 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,666 1,755 1,734 1,660 1,514 Income from fiduciary activities 248 238 228 254 226 Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities - - - - - Gains on sales of loans, net 54 76 83 130 65 Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - - - - - Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 326 314 268 268 266 Other 232 332 198 193 177 Total other income 2,526 2,715 2,511 2,505 2,248 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 8,674 8,549 7,155 6,696 6,605 Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,569 1,725 1,390 1,361 2,538 Foreclosed real estate 31 36 - 1 137 FDIC insurance assessment 428 507 423 368 355 Other 5,090 10,173 4,651 4,508 2,896 Total other expenses 15,792 20,990 13,619 12,934 12,531 INCOME BEFORE TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 11,629 4,820 9,368 10,531 7,832 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 2,301 1,090 1,926 2,197 1,627 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ 9,328 $ 3,730 $ 7,442 $ 8,334 $ 6,205 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.35 $ 0.81 $ 0.89 $ 0.67 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.35 $ 0.81 $ 0.89 $ 0.67 Book Value per share $ 26.59 $ 26.07 $ 26.06 $ 25.36 $ 24.34 Tangible Book Value per share 22.96 22.43 22.90 22.19 21.17 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.28 % 0.53 % 1.21 % 1.40 % 1.06 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.98 % 5.22 % 12.30 % 14.58 % 11.14 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 15.04 % 6.04 % 14.01 % 16.76 % 12.83 % Net interest spread (fte) 3.27 % 3.04 % 2.93 % 2.94 % 2.75 % Net interest margin (fte) 3.90 % 3.68 % 3.60 % 3.63 % 3.43 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.13 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.17 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.24 % 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.08 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.21 % 0.46 % 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.45 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.97 % 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.34 % Nonperforming loans to total assets 0.94 % 0.35 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.34 % Loan Loss Reserve/NPAs 91.13 % 219.93 % 279.62 % 270.50 % 258.43 %





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Net Interest Income FTE

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Interest Income $ 26,839 $ 19,065 $ 51,393 $ 36,923 Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 182 199 375 397 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 27,021 $ 19,264 $ 51,768 $ 37,320 Average Tangible Equity

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2026

2025

2026

2025

Average equity $ 288,334 $ 223,351 $ 289,064 $ 220,787 Average goodwill and other intangibles (39,609 ) (29,394 ) (39,472 ) (29,402 ) Average tangible equity $ 248,725 $ 193,957 $ 249,592 $ 191,385





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Pre Provision Net Revenue (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Three Months Three Months Six Months

Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended

Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025

2025 Income before tax expense (GAAP) $ 16,449 $ 11,629 $ 4,820 $ 15,120 $ 7,832 Provision for credit losses 3,403 1,944 1,459 1,807 950 Pre provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP) 19,852 13,573 6,279 16,927 8,782 Merger-related expenses 4,994 53 4,941 150 150 BOLI restructuring fee 225 0 225 0 0 PPNR adjusted for one time expenses (Non-GAAP) 25,071 13,626 11,445 17,077 8,932





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted Return on Average Assets (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Three Months Three Months Six Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Net income $ 13,058 $ 9,328 $ 3,730 $ 11,978 $ 6,205 Average assets 2,890,759 2,913,153 2,868,074 2,337,369 2,355,809 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.91 % 1.28 % 0.53 % 1.03 % 1.06 % Net income 13,058 9,328 3,730 11,978 6,205 Merger-related expenses 4,994 53 4,941 150 150 Boli restructuring fee 225 0 225 0 0 Tax effect at 21% (1,096 ) (11 ) (1,085 ) (32 ) (32 ) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 17,181 9,370 7,811 12,097 6,324 Average assets 2,890,759 2,913,153 2,868,074 2,337,369 2,355,809 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP) 1.20 % 1.29 % 1.10 % 1.04 % 1.08 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Three Months Three Months Six Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Net income $ 13,058 $ 9,328 $ 3,730 $ 11,978 $ 6,205 Average shareholders' equity 289,064 288,334 289,799 220,787 223,351 Average intangible assets (39,472 ) (39,609 ) (39,334 ) (29,402 ) (29,394 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity 249,592 248,725 250,465 191,385 193,957 Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized) 10.55 % 15.04 % 6.04 % 12.62 % 12.83 % Net income 13,058 9,328 3,730 11,978 6,205 Merger-related expenses 4,994 53 4,941 150 150 Boli restructuring fee 225 0 225 0 0 Tax effect at 21% (1,096 ) (11 ) (1,085 ) (32 ) (32 ) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 17,181 9,370 7,811 12,097 6,324 Average tangible shareholders' equity 249,592 248,725 250,465 191,385 193,957 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP) 13.88 % 15.11 % 12.65 % 12.75 % 13.08 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Three Months Three Months Six Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $ 1.21 $ 0.86 $ 0.35 $ 1.30 $ 0.67 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ 1.21 $ 0.86 $ 0.35 $ 1.30 $ 0.67 Net Income 13,058 9,328 3,730 11,978 6,205 Merger-related expenses 4,994 53 4,941 150 150 Boli restructuring fee 225 0 225 0 0 Tax effect at 21% (1,096 ) (11 ) (1,085 ) (32 ) (32 ) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 17,181 9,370 7,811 12,097 6,324 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 1.59 $ 0.86 $ 0.73 $ 1.31 $ 0.69 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 1.59 $ 0.86 $ 0.72 $ 1.31 $ 0.69



