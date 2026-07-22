Movement Mortgage Launches Diverse Lending Support Team to Expand Hispanic Homeownership

Indian Land, SC, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movement Mortgage, a national top-10 retail mortgage lender, today announced the launch of its Diverse Lending Support Team (DLST), a dedicated bilingual support group designed to help loan officers serve Spanish-speaking homebuyers across the country.

DLST builds on Comunidad , the Spanish-language lending platform Movement launched in 2016. Comunidad covers the full mortgage process, including digital applications, processing, underwriting, closing support, and Spanish-language disclosures, allowing borrowers to complete every step in the language they are most comfortable speaking.

The new team adds dedicated staffing to that infrastructure. For loan officers who do not speak Spanish, DLST serves as an extension of their team, enabling them to serve Spanish-speaking borrowers they previously could not reach. For Spanish-speaking loan officers, the team provides bilingual Loan Officer Assistants and support staff who keep loans moving so originators can focus on relationships and production.

“Launching our Diverse Language Support Team is more than a milestone. It is a commitment to ensuring every family feels understood, valued and empowered throughout the homeownership journey,” said Jeremy Berrios, Movement’s Vice President, Multicultural Markets & Strategic Growth. “Language should never be a barrier to opportunity. This investment will help us create greater access, deliver a better experience and serve our communities with excellence. Cuando hablamos el idioma de nuestros clientes, no solo traducimos palabras; construimos confianza. When we speak our customers’ language, we don’t just translate words. We build trust.”

Movement has also expanded its product lineup to support the effort. The company recently brought its Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) mortgage program in-house, offering financing up to 85% loan-to-value (LTV) for qualified borrowers without a Social Security Number. The move replaces a traditionally complicated, fee-heavy broker process with a simpler, less expensive experience supported by Movement's own lending professionals from start to finish.

The launch comes as Hispanic homeownership reaches record levels. The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) projects that Latino households will drive a substantial share of U.S. homeownership growth in the coming decades.

###

About Movement Mortgage, LLC (“Movement”)

Movement is not just a mortgage company – we’re an Impact Lender and force for positive change. With more than 3,000 teammates across all 50 states, we reinvest the majority of our profits back into the communities we serve. Movement is recognized as a top 10 overall lender by Scotsman Guide 2025 lender report, funding more than $20 billion in residential mortgages annually. Our company has contributed nearly $400 million to the Movement Foundation since 2012, funding the Movement Schools network, affordable housing projects and global outreach efforts. For more information on Movement and Impact Lending, visit movement.com/impactreport.

Attachment