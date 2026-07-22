CrowdStrike and Cerebras Partner to Power AI Detection and Response on the World's Fastest Inference

AUSTIN, Texas and SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) today announced a strategic partnership between the industry’s leading AI-native security platform and the world's fastest AI inference. CrowdStrike will leverage Cerebras’s industry-leading inference speed to help power Falcon AI Detection and Response (AIDR), while Cerebras standardizes on the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to secure its business. Together, the companies are pairing the inference speed with AI-native security for enterprises building and deploying AI at scale.

Cybersecurity is fundamentally changed by AI, as attacks are faster, more targeted, and harder to detect. Defending against AI-accelerated threats requires security that reasons and acts at machine speed. Adversaries move across domains in seconds, and the window to detect and respond has collapsed. Security teams must respond with larger, smarter models that run fast enough for real-time protection, stopping more threats sooner, including those that legacy systems would have missed.

“Inference is where AI creates value, and cybersecurity is one of the clearest examples of where speed matters most,” said Naor Penso, CISO, Cerebras. “Security cannot wait in the queue for slow AI while an attack unfolds. Every millisecond matters. It determines whether AI prevents an attack or explains what happened afterward. CrowdStrike built the industry’s leading cybersecurity platform, and Cerebras delivers the world’s fastest inference. Together, we enable real-time AI security to stay ahead of today’s threats.”

The partnership extends CrowdStrike's leadership in AIDR, the category it pioneered to secure AI across every surface it operates on, from data and models to agents and identities. It also marks a new frontier for Cerebras, bringing the inference speed trusted by the world's most demanding AI workloads to one of AI’s most consequential applications: securing the enterprise in real-time. Cerebras's own adoption of Falcon reflects the shift: the companies building AI infrastructure are turning to CrowdStrike to protect their AI.

“If you want to build AI, you need the fastest compute. If you want to secure AI, you need CrowdStrike. By running Falcon AIDR models on Cerebras, we put the world’s best security AI on the world’s fastest inference. Fast, secure AI drives rapid adoption,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Cerebras is one of the most important names in AI compute, and they’ve standardized on the Falcon platform to secure their own innovation. The companies building the future of AI are choosing CrowdStrike to protect it.”

As AI reshapes the enterprise, the world's innovators build on the fastest AI infrastructure, powered by Cerebras and secured by CrowdStrike.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) builds the world’s fastest AI infrastructure. The Cerebras team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers of all types came together to make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention. We believe that when AI is fast, it will change the world. Leading global corporations, research institutes, and governments choose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premises and in the cloud. Visit cerebras.ai for more.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

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© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Disclosure Information

Cerebras uses its investor relations page (investors.cerebras.ai), its X account (@cerebras), and its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/cerebras-systems/) to disclose material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following Cerebras’ press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls and public webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking, and are based on current expectations, for example, regarding the collaboration with CrowdStrike and implementation of each company’s technology with the other’s, and beliefs of Cerebras’ management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cerebras’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Cerebras undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results is included in Cerebras’ most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in Cerebras’ most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Cerebras’ Investor Relations website at investors.cerebras.ai or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Media Contacts

Kriselle Laran

Cerebras

pr@cerebras.ai