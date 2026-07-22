Blockchain AI Market Size to Hit $6,222.89 Million by 2035 as AI-Driven Decentralized Solutions Gain Enterprise Momentum | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain AI Market was valued at USD 735.25 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6,222.89 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.81%.

The Blockchain AI Market is witnessing robust growth due to the increasing demand for securing and managing information in an efficient and intelligent way by organizations. Artificial intelligence along with blockchain technology is being deployed for detecting any kind of fraudulent activity, execution of smart contracts, and exchange of trusted data. Growing adoption of decentralized finance, digital identity, and analysis driven through artificial intelligence is boosting the growth of the market, with companies using blockchain technology’s decentralized ledger and AI’s analytical ability together.





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Secure Data Processing and Enterprise Adoption Accelerate Market Growth

The increasing need for data-processing techniques that are not only secure but also transparent and intelligent forms the key driver behind the expansion of blockchain AI, whereby businesses use blockchain for ensuring data security and using AI for automation and analytics. The increasing trend of adopting cloud computing and digital transformations is serving to bolster this driver since more firms are now having the required technology in order to process AI against blockchain.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Platform was the leader in the Blockchain AI Market in 2025 with around 61% market share owing to its capability to integrate blockchain technology, AI models, analytics and smart contracts into one system. The preference of organizations towards platforms was due to scalability, efficient management of data, integration and easy development of decentralized applications using AI. The fastest-growing segment in the Blockchain AI Market was services.

By Technology

The Machine Learning category captured 38% of the Blockchain AI Market share in 2025, backed by the adoption of machine learning technology in predictive analytics, fraud detection, anomaly detection, and automation processes in blockchain networks. The maturity and flexibility of this technology in decentralized environments are key to its application in enterprises. Natural Language Processing is one of the fastest growing segments in the market.

By Application

Smart Contracts held the largest market share with about 32% in the Blockchain AI Market in 2025, as growing adoption of automated, self-executing contracts was the main driving factor behind it. The segment is fueled by its extensive adoption in the field of finance and digital transactions. Logistics & Supply Chain Management is the fastest growing application area of the technology due to various factors such as real-time tracking, forecasting, and fraud detection.

By Industry

BFSI held the largest market share of around 25% in the Blockchain AI market in 2025 due to high adoption in areas such as fraud detection, secure transactions, risk management, and compliance with regulation in the banking, insurance, and financial technology industries. Healthcare & Life Sciences represent the fastest growing industry vertical owing to rising need for secure patient data management, clinical analytics, traceability of drugs, and personalized medicine using blockchain and AI.

By Deployment

The Cloud-Based solution has led the Blockchain AI Market with almost 64% market share in 2025 due to its scalability, flexibility, cost effectiveness, and low infrastructural requirements. Businesses are increasingly relying on cloud solutions for quick deployment, ease of access, automation, and compatibility with other digital technologies. The sector is also projected to experience rapid growth owing to increasing cloud-first approaches and digital transformation efforts.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share of around 39% in the blockchain artificial intelligence market for the year 2025 because of the early adoption of the latest technological advancements, presence of major players offering blockchain and AI solutions, and investments by enterprises in innovations. Specific venture capital funding focused on the growth of blockchain and AI start-ups has helped North America maintain its dominance over all other regions in terms of market share.

The U.S. Blockchain AI Market had a valuation of approximately USD 250.05 Million in 2026 and is forecasted to grow to approximately USD 1,670.02 Million in 2035, with a CAGR of approximately 23.49%. This is on account of robust adoption by enterprises, high-performance cloud infrastructure, and sustained investment in safe and reliable digital solutions.

Europe Blockchain AI Market is estimated to be USD 205.87 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1640.53 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.07% during 2026–2035. Europe holds a meaningful share of the global market, supported by a considerable base of AI-driven blockchain solution providers. The United Kingdom leads regional demand at roughly 26.10% of European revenue, supported by London's status as a global financial and technology hub, with Germany and France contributing substantial additional demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 25.58% through 2035, driven by rapid digital transformation and expanding startup ecosystems across the region's largest economies. China leads the region at roughly 32.40% of regional revenue, with Japan, South Korea, and India contributing meaningful additional demand through growing technology startup ecosystems.

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce, Inc.

SingularityNET Foundation

Fetch.ai Foundation

Ocean Protocol Foundation

Bittensor

Chainlink Labs

Cortex Labs

DeepBrain Chain

Alethea AI

The Graph Foundation

Oasis Protocol Foundation

Hedera Hashgraph LLC

Recent Developments:

2024: SingularityNET, Fetch.ai, and Ocean Protocol launched the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, integrating the AGIX, FET, and OCEAN tokens into a single ASI token.

2025: Rising enterprise investment in AI-driven blockchain platforms accelerated across BFSI and healthcare, with providers expanding platform capability for cloud-based deployment.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Smart Contract & Fraud Detection Performance Metrics – helps you understand automated, self-executing contract adoption trends across financial services globally.

– helps you understand automated, self-executing contract adoption trends across financial services globally. Machine Learning & NLP Integration Metrics – helps you evaluate predictive analytics and conversational AI investment trends globally.

– helps you evaluate predictive analytics and conversational AI investment trends globally. Supply Chain & Logistics Traceability Metrics – helps you analyze real-time tracking and tamper-proof data management adoption globally.

– helps you analyze real-time tracking and tamper-proof data management adoption globally. Healthcare & Patient Data Security Metrics – helps you uncover growth in drug traceability and secure clinical data management globally.

– helps you uncover growth in drug traceability and secure clinical data management globally. Cloud-Based Deployment & Scalability Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in flexible, subscription-based blockchain AI infrastructure globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in flexible, subscription-based blockchain AI infrastructure globally. Competitive Landscape & Blockchain AI Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on platform portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.

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